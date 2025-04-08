Son hits 450 games
입력 2025.04.08 (02:09) 수정 2025.04.08 (02:11)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
Son Heung-min has made history with his 450th appearance for Tottenham.
Tottenham escaped their losing streak by defeating Southampton, but Son Heung-min's silence in field goals has now extended to 10 matches.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.
[Report]
Son Heung-min, wearing the Tottenham uniform, enters the field for his 450th match with great energy.
Starting as a left winger, Son Heung-min played a key role in the first goal just 13 minutes into the first half.
Son Heung-min's penetrating pass was connected to Brennan Johnson's opening goal through Spence.
With Brennan Johnson scoring an additional goal with a sensational touch, Tottenham seized the momentum early on.
Son Heung-min was substituted out after 57 minutes to prepare for the Europa League quarter-finals, and Tottenham added a sealing goal from Mathys Tel, pushing Southampton down to the second division and escaping their losing streak.
[Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "(The substitution of Son Heung-min) Yeah, a little bit but like I said, I wasn't really happy with the way the second half was panning out. It was a bit of a combination. We're trying to preserve some legs for Thursday but also see if we could change a bit of momentum in the game."]
With seven league matches remaining, Tottenham is in a disappointing 14th place, and Son Heung-min's goal drought continues.
His league goals have stalled at 7, and he has not scored a field goal for nearly three months since the match against Arsenal in January.
The record of double-digit league goals, which has continued since the 2016-17 season, is at risk of being broken.
Manager Postecoglou has limited Son Heung-min's role to the flanks, resulting in a significant drop in his scoring ability.
In fact, compared to the 2021-22 season when he won the top scorer title, Son Heung-min's movements have been greatly restricted recently.
As Son Heung-min's presence in the team becomes increasingly faint, the time for a decision on whether this season will be his last at Tottenham is approaching.
KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
