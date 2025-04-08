Son hits 450 games

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min has made history with his 450th appearance for Tottenham.



Tottenham escaped their losing streak by defeating Southampton, but Son Heung-min's silence in field goals has now extended to 10 matches.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.



[Report]



Son Heung-min, wearing the Tottenham uniform, enters the field for his 450th match with great energy.



Starting as a left winger, Son Heung-min played a key role in the first goal just 13 minutes into the first half.



Son Heung-min's penetrating pass was connected to Brennan Johnson's opening goal through Spence.



With Brennan Johnson scoring an additional goal with a sensational touch, Tottenham seized the momentum early on.



Son Heung-min was substituted out after 57 minutes to prepare for the Europa League quarter-finals, and Tottenham added a sealing goal from Mathys Tel, pushing Southampton down to the second division and escaping their losing streak.



[Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "(The substitution of Son Heung-min) Yeah, a little bit but like I said, I wasn't really happy with the way the second half was panning out. It was a bit of a combination. We're trying to preserve some legs for Thursday but also see if we could change a bit of momentum in the game."]



With seven league matches remaining, Tottenham is in a disappointing 14th place, and Son Heung-min's goal drought continues.



His league goals have stalled at 7, and he has not scored a field goal for nearly three months since the match against Arsenal in January.



The record of double-digit league goals, which has continued since the 2016-17 season, is at risk of being broken.



Manager Postecoglou has limited Son Heung-min's role to the flanks, resulting in a significant drop in his scoring ability.



In fact, compared to the 2021-22 season when he won the top scorer title, Son Heung-min's movements have been greatly restricted recently.



As Son Heung-min's presence in the team becomes increasingly faint, the time for a decision on whether this season will be his last at Tottenham is approaching.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!