News 9

Son hits 450 games

입력 2025.04.08 (02:09) 수정 2025.04.08 (02:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Son Heung-min has made history with his 450th appearance for Tottenham.

Tottenham escaped their losing streak by defeating Southampton, but Son Heung-min's silence in field goals has now extended to 10 matches.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.

[Report]

Son Heung-min, wearing the Tottenham uniform, enters the field for his 450th match with great energy.

Starting as a left winger, Son Heung-min played a key role in the first goal just 13 minutes into the first half.

Son Heung-min's penetrating pass was connected to Brennan Johnson's opening goal through Spence.

With Brennan Johnson scoring an additional goal with a sensational touch, Tottenham seized the momentum early on.

Son Heung-min was substituted out after 57 minutes to prepare for the Europa League quarter-finals, and Tottenham added a sealing goal from Mathys Tel, pushing Southampton down to the second division and escaping their losing streak.

[Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "(The substitution of Son Heung-min) Yeah, a little bit but like I said, I wasn't really happy with the way the second half was panning out. It was a bit of a combination. We're trying to preserve some legs for Thursday but also see if we could change a bit of momentum in the game."]

With seven league matches remaining, Tottenham is in a disappointing 14th place, and Son Heung-min's goal drought continues.

His league goals have stalled at 7, and he has not scored a field goal for nearly three months since the match against Arsenal in January.

The record of double-digit league goals, which has continued since the 2016-17 season, is at risk of being broken.

Manager Postecoglou has limited Son Heung-min's role to the flanks, resulting in a significant drop in his scoring ability.

In fact, compared to the 2021-22 season when he won the top scorer title, Son Heung-min's movements have been greatly restricted recently.

As Son Heung-min's presence in the team becomes increasingly faint, the time for a decision on whether this season will be his last at Tottenham is approaching.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Son hits 450 games
    • 입력 2025-04-08 02:09:42
    • 수정2025-04-08 02:11:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

Son Heung-min has made history with his 450th appearance for Tottenham.

Tottenham escaped their losing streak by defeating Southampton, but Son Heung-min's silence in field goals has now extended to 10 matches.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.

[Report]

Son Heung-min, wearing the Tottenham uniform, enters the field for his 450th match with great energy.

Starting as a left winger, Son Heung-min played a key role in the first goal just 13 minutes into the first half.

Son Heung-min's penetrating pass was connected to Brennan Johnson's opening goal through Spence.

With Brennan Johnson scoring an additional goal with a sensational touch, Tottenham seized the momentum early on.

Son Heung-min was substituted out after 57 minutes to prepare for the Europa League quarter-finals, and Tottenham added a sealing goal from Mathys Tel, pushing Southampton down to the second division and escaping their losing streak.

[Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "(The substitution of Son Heung-min) Yeah, a little bit but like I said, I wasn't really happy with the way the second half was panning out. It was a bit of a combination. We're trying to preserve some legs for Thursday but also see if we could change a bit of momentum in the game."]

With seven league matches remaining, Tottenham is in a disappointing 14th place, and Son Heung-min's goal drought continues.

His league goals have stalled at 7, and he has not scored a field goal for nearly three months since the match against Arsenal in January.

The record of double-digit league goals, which has continued since the 2016-17 season, is at risk of being broken.

Manager Postecoglou has limited Son Heung-min's role to the flanks, resulting in a significant drop in his scoring ability.

In fact, compared to the 2021-22 season when he won the top scorer title, Son Heung-min's movements have been greatly restricted recently.

As Son Heung-min's presence in the team becomes increasingly faint, the time for a decision on whether this season will be his last at Tottenham is approaching.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

관세 충격에 5% 폭락…8달 만에 ‘블랙먼데이’

관세 충격에 5% 폭락…8달 만에 ‘블랙먼데이’
‘산불 2단계’ 경남 하동군 산불 진화율 99%…야간 산불 진화 중

‘산불 2단계’ 경남 하동군 산불 진화율 99%…야간 산불 진화 중
[단독] 마지막 ‘2분 40초’ 영상 첫 공개…“한계까지 절박한 선회”

[단독] 마지막 ‘2분 40초’ 영상 첫 공개…“한계까지 절박한 선회”
“조기대선 ‘6월 3일’ 실시”…<br>오늘 국무회의서 확정·공고

“조기대선 ‘6월 3일’ 실시”…오늘 국무회의서 확정·공고
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.