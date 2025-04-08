News 9

Meet Mitch White of SSG Landers

[Anchor]

Doesn't this player on the right look a lot like the Korean legend Park Chan-ho?

The new foreign player for the professional baseball team SSG Landers is Mitch White.

Reporter Hamurim met with White, who has Korean roots and is eager to join the national team for WBC.

[Report]

With his thick eyebrows, sharp eyes, and a bushy beard, Mitch White reminds us of the 'Korean legend' Park Chan-ho, who achieved 124 wins in Major League Baseball.

His pitching motion and even his fastball that intimidates batters made him famous among domestic fans as a pitcher resembling Park Chan-ho during his time with the LA Dodgers.

He even earned the nickname 'Baek-chan-ho' derived from his last name White.

[Mitch White/SSG: "Do you know Park Chan-ho? Of course! I've heard about that. Similar? I think pretty close when he has the full beard too. And so it's pretty close, maybe, I don't know, 70%. (Did you ever watch Park Chan-ho play when you were young?) No, growing up I wasn't a Dodgers fan. I liked the Giants."]

Not only Park Chan-ho, but his special connection to Korea is also a topic of interest.

His maternal grandfather immigrated to the U.S. in 1969, and his aunt is a famous anchor at ABC in the U.S., known as Joo Joo Chang.

With Korean blood running through his veins, he meets the conditions to wear the Taegeuk mark in next year's WBC.

[Mitch White/SSG: "Yeah, I'd love to. Last time, it didn't work out because I needed to work on my am and health and stuff. But maybe this year if everything goes smooth, I'd love to get the opportuniry."]

White received a passing score with a fastball clocked at 154 km/h in his first appearance in the second team after returning from injury.

Known as 'Baek-chan-ho', he is expected to debut in the first team as early as mid-month and listed meeting the Korean legend as one of his wishes.

[Mitch White/SSG: "I'm excited to one day hopefully meet him. I think that'll be great. He's been obviously a figure been my life recently. It'd be great to see him whether it's in Korea or LA."]

This is Hamurim from KBS News.

