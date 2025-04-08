News 9

HL Anyang wins 9th Ice Hockey title

입력 2025.04.08 (03:07)

Last weekend, HL Anyang defeated Japan's Red Eagles in the Asia Ice Hockey Championship, claiming their 9th title overall.

They are now determined to perform well in the World Championship.

Let's take a look at the moment when the golden goal was scored from a mid-range shot after a prolonged battle in the final of the Asia Series.

Sticks were thrown, gloves flew into the sky, and in a moment of overwhelming emotion, the goalie collapsed onto the ice, praying. This was a historic moment as HL Anyang crowned themselves champions for the 9th time in a sport often considered barren.

Matt Dalton, who was selected as the MVP, is also scheduled to depart for Canada tomorrow.

The ice hockey national team, which has reached a turning point as most naturalized players have left since Pyeongchang, is set to begin preparations for the World Championship at the end of this month.

