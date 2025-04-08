[News Today] Korea-USFK military K9 competition
[LEAD]
Military working dogs and their soldier handlers have gathered for a prestigious contest. We have the details.
[REPORT]
Making eye contact with the handler, the dog jumps over a hurdle at his signal.
This is a scene from a competition for military working dogs, jointly hosted by the U.S. Forces in Korea and the Korean military.
Roe / Military working dog handler, 8th Army
We have been working together for about a year. And now, he is my first dog. It is really a good dog.
A total of 34 dogs from 22 Korean teams and 12 U.S. teams, including those from the U.S. forces in Japan and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, competed in the canine contest.
The dogs and their handlers are judged on controlled aggression against the enemy as well as detection and obedience.
The dogs are trained to dash at a speed of 65 kilometers per hour when encountering an enemy.
Their bite is five times stronger than shocks from human attacks.
Cho Hye-jin / KBS reporter
I will experience controlled aggression, a signature for MWDs.
Even a grownup can hardly resist it.
With their highly sensitive sense of smell, military dogs are also trained to detect threats some 400 meters away.
This is one of the most crucial capabilities required for explosive detection dogs working on battlefields.
Vaughn / Sergeant, 94th Military Police Battalion, 8th Army
The moment they are out in front, they locate any danger. They locate that danger for us to ensure the protection of the soldiers that trail behind them.
The USFK hopes that the cooperation in the military working dog program will help enhance the combined defense posture and operational capabilities of the two allies.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.