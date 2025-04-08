[News Today] NK hosts int’l marathon after 6 yrs

[LEAD]

North Korea hosted the Pyongyang International Marathon in 6 years. With participants from over 40 nations, attention is being drawn to whether North Korea will fully reopen its doors to international tourists.



[REPORT]

With loud cheers, the athletes set off from Kim Il-sung Stadium.



Foreign participants are busy taking photos of Pyongyang.



Sometimes, they jokingly shout slogans in Korean.



"Let's go, hurry up."



When passing by milestone sections like the Arch of Triumph and Kim Il-sung Sqaure, they are greeted by Pyongyang citizens holding smartphones.



The Pyongyang International Marathon resumed after a six-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



About 200 participants from 46 countries joined the event, and some tourists reportedly arrived through linked tour packages.



Launched in 1981, the marathon has been a tool for North Korea to promote it as a normal nation and promote its regime.



In February, North Korea resumed Western group tours for the first time since its COVID border closure, offering them in the Rason Special Economic Zone, only to abruptly suspend them again.



The marathon has raised expectations that Pyongyang may expand its tourism programs.



Prof. Lim Eul-chul / Kyungnam University

Through tourism, the North apparently aims to promote positive images of its socialist regime and earn seed money for local development.



Tourism revenue isn’t subject to UN sanctions, making it a valuable source of foreign currency for North Korea.



Seoul's unification ministry is keeping a close eye on Pyongyang's renewed push to resume foreign tourism.



The North is widely expected to begin actively attracting tourists, possibly starting with the opening of the Wonsan-Kalma tourist zone in June.