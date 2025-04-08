[News Today] Engine sound heard until landing

[LEAD]

The footage you just saw could provide critical insight into understanding the disaster. Now, engine sounds are clearly audible until moments before landing. This contradicts earlier speculations by experts and the media, which believed both engines had shut down.



[REPORT]

"Both engines stopped functioning after a bird strike."



In other words, the possibility of an engine shutdown had been brought up consistently until recently.



Sohn Myung-soo / Parl. committee investigating Jeju Air crash (Feb. 6)

Are there instances of both engines being shut down almost simultaneously right after a bird strike?



Lee Seung-yeol / Aviation & Railway Accident Investigation Board

We can assume in theory that both engines were shut down.



However, footage obtained by KBS shows something different.



Experts say when both engines stop functioning completely, this kind of sound cannot be produced.



Prof. Koh Seung-hee / Silla University

The engine is making a sound. It did not stop working completely. The thrust was still there.



Some point to the possibility of some of the engine thrust remaining at the

time.



Prof. Jeon Seung-joon / Cheongju University

It appears to be going up here. Its altitude is increasing, meaning the thrust is activated.



However, it's hard to figure out which of the engines was activated and how much thrust was remaining solely by the sound.



Experts do believe it wasn't enough for the jet to land normally.



Lee Seung-yeol / Aviation & Railway Accident Investigation Board

We are investigating how much heat was left in the engines and how much sound they were producing. We're focusing on the condition of the engines.



The transport ministry's Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board has obtained the footage and is now analyzing it in-depth.