[News Today] Last moments of Jeju Air crash

[LEAD]

The Jeju Airline tragedy at Muan Airport resulted in the deaths of 179 people. Yesterday marked the 100th day since this tragedy. Amidst ongoing challenges in the investigation, KBS obtained footage capturing the final two minutes and forty seconds of Flight 2216.



[REPORT]

The video begins at 16 seconds after 9 a.m. on the day of the plane crash.



It was 1 minute and 20 seconds after the captain of Jeju Air Flight 2216 declared a “Mayday” emergency.



(VOICE MODIFIED) /

The sound was strange, yeah.



The plane begins circling in the skies north of Muan Airport.



Suddenly, flames and smoke erupt from the right engine.



Right after the sound of an explosion was heard, the plane begins to shake and sway.



(VOICE MODIFIED) /

Oh, it's falling, it's falling!



It rapidly descends toward the ground.



(VOICE MODIFIED) /

It's too low! Oh! oh!



(VOICE MODIFIED) /

Hey, hey! It can't go up, it can't go up!



At that moment, the altitude was just 52 meters -- about the height of a 17-story apartment building.



Then, the plane managed to gain altitude.



(VOICE MODIFIED) /

It's going up, it's going up!



It abruptly tilts to the right toward the runway.



In the last section of the turn, its wing tilted at an angle of 37 degrees.



Usually, a passenger jet's tilt doesn't exceed 25 degrees during a flight.



(VOICE MODIFIED) /

(Please! Please!) The bank is too steep? Oh no! The bank is too steep.



The aircraft barely made it back to the runway, but the landing gear and wheels did not deploy.



(VOICE MODIFIED) /

Wheels! Wheels! Wheels!



Two minutes and 40 seconds from the start of the video to the impact.



(VOICE MODIFIED) /

It's going to go over the runway.



These are the last chaotic moments of Jeju Air Flight 2216, which the black box failed to record.