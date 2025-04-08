[News Today] Presidential election on June 3

[LEAD]

Following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, the government has set June 3rd as the snap presidential election date.



[REPORT]

The government has set the date for the 21st presidential election for June 3rd.



Under domestic law, a snap election must be held within 60 days of a president's impeachment and June 3rd is the 60th day.



The government is believed to have delayed the date as much as possible within the legal timeframe to sufficiently guarantee the right to suffrage and secure time for election preparations.



Han Duck-soo / Acting President

Considering smooth execution of legal affairs necessary for election management and each party's preparation time, June 3 has been set as the date for the 21st presidential election.



Election day will be designated a temporary holiday.



As the snap election is scheduled to be held on the third of June, candidate registration will take place on May 10th and the 11th while official campaigning will be held from May 12th to June 2nd.



Early voting will take place five days before the election for two days on May 29th and 30th.



The National Election Commission has also begun working level preparations.



NEC Chairperson Rho Tae-ak vowed to manage the election in a fair and transparent manner to put an end to allegations of election irregularities that have been raised in the past.



In addition to existing measures of manual ballot count verification and around the clock disclosure of surveillance camera footage at early voting ballot box sites, the commission will also operate a team to observe voting and counting procedures from the early voting stage.



A public demonstration will also be held Thursday to enhance understanding of voting and ballot counting procedures.