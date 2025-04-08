[News Today] Kim Keon-hee to be summoned soon

입력 2025-04-08 15:58:22 수정 2025-04-08 15:59:35 News Today





[LEAD]

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office is negotiating with former First-lady Kim Keon-hee’s side to schedule her interrogation, accused of meddling in political nominations. Pundits believe direct criminal investigations will also begin for Yoon Suk Yeol.



[REPORT]

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, which is investigating alleged meddling in candidate nominations by former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, is reportedly trying to set the date for summoning Kim Keon-hee.



It's been confirmed that it notified of summoning plans shortly after taking over the case in February from the Changwon District Prosecutors' Office.



Prosecutors are expected to summon Kim soon to ask if she meddled in the nomination of People Power Party candidates for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and last year's general election.



If Yoon and his wife received free polling services from power broker Myung Tae-kyun during the last presidential election and, in return, helped nominate figures like former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, they may have violated the Political Funds Act and the Public Official Election Act.



Yoon Suk Yeol / Ex-president (May 9, 2022, 10:01 a.m.)

I told them to give Kim Young-sun a chance. There's too much talk about it in the party.



Kim Keon-hee / Ex-first lady (May 9, 2022, 10:49 a.m.)

The president-elect has just called. Anyway, don't use his name and just push it through.



However, Kim reportedly refused to appear for questioning at the time citing health issues and Yoon's ongoing impeachment trial.



No lawyers have been officially appointed either.



Prosecutors plan to summon Kim personally to their office right after the date is set.



Now that Yoon has been removed from office and lost his immunity from prosecution, prosecutors, police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials will likely step up their investigations.



Police are investigating the allegation that Yoon obstructed his arrest warrant execution, while the CIO is looking into the accusation that he exercised pressure in the probe of a marine's death.