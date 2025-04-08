[News Today] Possible 0% range growth this year

[LEAD]

The Asian stock market completely crashed yesterday, and today's stock market quite obviously reflects ongoing concerns. Adding to this, growth projections may possibly dip below one percent this year.



[REPORT]

In February, the Bank of Korea forecast 1.5% growth for the Korean economy this year.



It was a downward revision from 2.3% at one point. The bank even hinted at a possible further slash in what's viewed as a pessimistic scenario.



If the U.S. slaps steep tariffs and other countries hit back with retaliatory tariffs, the BOK predicts the domestic economy to grow 1.4%.



Kim Woong / Deputy governor, Bank of Korea (Feb. 25)

If high tariffs are imposed, growth rates for this and next year are expected to dip by 0.1%p and 0.4%p respectively from the baseline 1.5%.



But pundits say the current situation is even more pessimistic than this perceived scenario.



In a phone interview with KBS, a senior BOK official said the U.S. tariff announcement was beyond imagination and worse than what was expected.



Given China's retaliatatory measures, uncertainties can escalate further.



Eight investment banks last month projected an average 1.4% growth for South Korea this year.



At the lower end, JP Morgan forecast 0.9% growth and this was before the tariff war further intensified this month.



Park Hyung-joong / Woori Bank

In case of exports, minus growth is likely this year, with the chance of not reaching 1% growth increasing.



Whether in tariff negotiations with the U.S. or an extra budget to boost domestic demand, the next one to two months are considered especially critical.



And this period also exactly overlaps with the snap presidential election.