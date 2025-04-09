DP against court nominee

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party strongly opposed the decision.



They criticized it as unconstitutional, arguing that it went beyond the authority of the acting president.



They pledged to take full-scale action, including filing a constitutional petition and a request for an injunction, to block the appointment of the Constitutional Court nominee.



National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik stated that they would not even accept the nomination hearing request.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun reports.



[Report]



The Democratic Party held an emergency supreme committee meeting in response to the news of Han Duck-soo's nomination for the successor to the constitutional court judge.



They condemned it as a clear unconstitutionality that exceeds the authority of the acting head and an attempt by insurrection forces to seize control of the constitutional court.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Han Duck-soo, who served as Prime Minister when Yoon Suk Yeol was president, is making appointments on behalf of a president who was removed after impeachment..."]



They warned of legal action, including filing for an injunction to suspend the appointment and administrative lawsuits, as well as pursuing a constitutional petition.



[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party Member: "The National Assembly is being forced into a formal obligation to conduct a personnel hearing on a candidate who is not qualified..."]



Regarding Lee Wan-kyu, who has been nominated as the successor judge, they criticized him as a target of investigation for insurrection by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, citing a meeting at the presidential residence.



[Han Min-soo/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "There are strong suspicions of conspiracy to commit insurrection. We cannot accept the nomination of such a person as a candidate for constitutional court judge."]



National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, who holds the authority to decide the National Assembly's agenda, also clearly expressed his opposition.



He demanded the withdrawal of the nomination and stated that he would refuse the request for a personnel hearing.



The Democratic Party plans to hold an urgent inquiry in the Legislation and Judiciary Committee tomorrow (4.9) to question Lee Wan-kyu and others regarding the controversy over the nomination of the constitutional court judge.



Within the Democratic Party, there are discussions about the necessity of re-impeaching Han Duck-soo, but the party leadership has drawn a line for now, fearing backlash in the early presidential election phase.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



