News 9

Han pushes judge appointments

입력 2025.04.09 (00:17)

[Anchor]

Why did Acting President Han Duck-soo exercise his authority today (4.8) after delaying the appointment of Constitutional Court judges?

Can he appoint the two candidates despite the opposition from the National Assembly Speaker and the Democratic Party, who have stated they will not hold a hearing?

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

In December of last year, Acting President Han Duck-soo stated that he would postpone the appointment of Constitutional Court judge candidates until an agreement was reached between the ruling and opposition parties.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "(The Acting President) is advised to refrain from exercising significant inherent powers, which is a consistent spirit contained in our Constitution and laws."]

The difference in stance between then and now is due to the changed political situation, according to Acting President Han.

At that time, the President was in a 'suspension of duties' state, but now, following the impeachment of former President Yoon, it has become a 'vacancy' state.

Article 71 of the Constitution states that when the President is unable to perform duties due to vacancy or accident, the Prime Minister shall act in their place.

He has determined that it is not problematic for the Acting President to exercise personnel authority in a state of presidential vacancy.

In particular, Acting President Han expressed concern that the Constitutional Court would become incapacitated after the two judges retire on Apr. 18.

Currently, the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok is pending in the National Assembly, and the impeachment trial of the Police Chief is also underway, and he pointed out that "if decisions are delayed due to vacancies in the Constitutional Court, it will inevitably disrupt supplementary budgets and presidential election management."

If the two nominees, Lee Wan-kyu and Ham Sang-hoon, are appointed, the Constitutional Court will have a full complement of nine members.

Even with the appointment of the progressive-leaning Judge Ma Eun-hyuk, the structure will continue to have more centrist and conservative judges.

The two nominees will go through the personnel hearing process in the National Assembly.

The hearing must be completed within 20 days after the request for the personnel hearing, but it can be extended by 10 more days.

However, since it is the President's prerogative, the National Assembly's consent for the appointment is not required, and the appointment can be made by mid-May at the latest.

Of course, if the Democratic Party's request for a provisional injunction is accepted, the appointment process may be halted, and the legality of the Acting President's nominations may continue to be debated.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

