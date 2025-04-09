News 9

Presidential hopefuls announce bids

입력 2025.04.09 (00:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The presidential candidates are very busy with the tight election schedule.

First, Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo officially announced his candidacy today (4.8) by resigning from his ministerial position.

Lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo declared his candidacy today, and former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon will announce his candidacy the day after tomorrow (4.10).

Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the details.

[Report]

Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo expressed his intention to resign at the Cabinet meeting and officially announced his presidential candidacy at the subsequent farewell ceremony.

This is his second bid since participating in the 18th presidential primary in 2012.

[Kim Moon-soo/Minister of Employment and Labor: "It is time to revive the Republic of Korea. I intend to run in the presidential election scheduled for June 3..."]

Lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo declared his fourth bid for the presidency, emphasizing his 'centrist appeal.'

[Ahn Cheol-soo/Member of the People Power Party: "Choose me, Ahn Cheol-soo, who is the only candidate who can surpass Lee Jae-myung and win."]

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has also set up an office near the National Assembly and completed preparations for his candidacy.

The schedules for the candidacy announcements of Minister Kim Moon-soo tomorrow (4.9) and former leader Han Dong-hoon the day after tomorrow (4.10) are also being quickly finalized.

Within the party, there are discussions about the possibility of drafting Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as a presidential candidate, but he has dismissed the possibility for now.

Starting with the first meeting of the party's election management committee tomorrow, discussions on the primary rules for each candidate are expected to intensify.

According to the party's constitution and regulations, the main primary is to be determined by a 50-50 split between party member votes and public opinion polls. However, there are growing calls for an “open primary” system.

[Yoo Seong-min/Former Member of the People Power Party: “We need an open primary to create a moving political drama and select the strongest candidate that the people truly want.”]

The People Power Party is reportedly considering a strategy to narrow down the final candidates to two through two to three rounds of cut-offs to generate excitement in the primaries.

Meanwhile, Reform Party lawmaker Lee Jun-seok has completed his preliminary candidate registration and has begun his official campaign for the presidency.

KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Presidential hopefuls announce bids
    • 입력 2025-04-09 00:17:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

The presidential candidates are very busy with the tight election schedule.

First, Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo officially announced his candidacy today (4.8) by resigning from his ministerial position.

Lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo declared his candidacy today, and former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon will announce his candidacy the day after tomorrow (4.10).

Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the details.

[Report]

Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo expressed his intention to resign at the Cabinet meeting and officially announced his presidential candidacy at the subsequent farewell ceremony.

This is his second bid since participating in the 18th presidential primary in 2012.

[Kim Moon-soo/Minister of Employment and Labor: "It is time to revive the Republic of Korea. I intend to run in the presidential election scheduled for June 3..."]

Lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo declared his fourth bid for the presidency, emphasizing his 'centrist appeal.'

[Ahn Cheol-soo/Member of the People Power Party: "Choose me, Ahn Cheol-soo, who is the only candidate who can surpass Lee Jae-myung and win."]

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has also set up an office near the National Assembly and completed preparations for his candidacy.

The schedules for the candidacy announcements of Minister Kim Moon-soo tomorrow (4.9) and former leader Han Dong-hoon the day after tomorrow (4.10) are also being quickly finalized.

Within the party, there are discussions about the possibility of drafting Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as a presidential candidate, but he has dismissed the possibility for now.

Starting with the first meeting of the party's election management committee tomorrow, discussions on the primary rules for each candidate are expected to intensify.

According to the party's constitution and regulations, the main primary is to be determined by a 50-50 split between party member votes and public opinion polls. However, there are growing calls for an “open primary” system.

[Yoo Seong-min/Former Member of the People Power Party: “We need an open primary to create a moving political drama and select the strongest candidate that the people truly want.”]

The People Power Party is reportedly considering a strategy to narrow down the final candidates to two through two to three rounds of cut-offs to generate excitement in the primaries.

Meanwhile, Reform Party lawmaker Lee Jun-seok has completed his preliminary candidate registration and has begun his official campaign for the presidency.

KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.
김유대
김유대 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”
한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명

한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명
전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”

전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”
6월 3일 제21대 대선…<br>공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터

6월 3일 제21대 대선…공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.