Presidential hopefuls announce bids

[Anchor]



The presidential candidates are very busy with the tight election schedule.



First, Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo officially announced his candidacy today (4.8) by resigning from his ministerial position.



Lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo declared his candidacy today, and former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon will announce his candidacy the day after tomorrow (4.10).



Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the details.



[Report]



Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo expressed his intention to resign at the Cabinet meeting and officially announced his presidential candidacy at the subsequent farewell ceremony.



This is his second bid since participating in the 18th presidential primary in 2012.



[Kim Moon-soo/Minister of Employment and Labor: "It is time to revive the Republic of Korea. I intend to run in the presidential election scheduled for June 3..."]



Lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo declared his fourth bid for the presidency, emphasizing his 'centrist appeal.'



[Ahn Cheol-soo/Member of the People Power Party: "Choose me, Ahn Cheol-soo, who is the only candidate who can surpass Lee Jae-myung and win."]



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has also set up an office near the National Assembly and completed preparations for his candidacy.



The schedules for the candidacy announcements of Minister Kim Moon-soo tomorrow (4.9) and former leader Han Dong-hoon the day after tomorrow (4.10) are also being quickly finalized.



Within the party, there are discussions about the possibility of drafting Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as a presidential candidate, but he has dismissed the possibility for now.



Starting with the first meeting of the party's election management committee tomorrow, discussions on the primary rules for each candidate are expected to intensify.



According to the party's constitution and regulations, the main primary is to be determined by a 50-50 split between party member votes and public opinion polls. However, there are growing calls for an “open primary” system.



[Yoo Seong-min/Former Member of the People Power Party: “We need an open primary to create a moving political drama and select the strongest candidate that the people truly want.”]



The People Power Party is reportedly considering a strategy to narrow down the final candidates to two through two to three rounds of cut-offs to generate excitement in the primaries.



Meanwhile, Reform Party lawmaker Lee Jun-seok has completed his preliminary candidate registration and has begun his official campaign for the presidency.



KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.



