China resists U.S. tariff threats

[Anchor]



If President Trump’s threats are realized, the tariff rate on Chinese products exported to the United States will be 104%.



This means that the prices of goods will be more than double compared to before Trump took office.



China has warned of additional measures, stating that it will stand firm against unilateral bullying.



This is reporter Kim Hyo-shin from Beijing.



[Report]



President Trump’s tariffs have had no exceptions or delays when it comes to China.



In February, an additional 10% tariff was imposed, followed by another 10% in March, and then an additional 34% in April, with Trump now threatening to impose another 50%.



If realized, the additional tariff rate on China from the U.S. will be 104%, meaning that the prices of Chinese products in the U.S. will be more than double compared to before Trump took office.



China has responded, calling it unilateral bullying.



[Lin Jian/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "(If the U.S.) insists on a tariff war and trade war, China will definitely stand firm until the end."]



China has even mentioned specific cards for retaliation.



These include imposing significant tariffs on U.S. agricultural products like soybeans, halting U.S.-China cooperation on fentanyl, and conducting investigations into intellectual property rights concerning U.S. companies.



With the share of the U.S. in China’s foreign trade dropping to 11% last year, there is also confidence that they can withstand U.S. trade pressure.



[Zhang Monan/Deputy Director of the U.S. and Europe Research Department at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges: "I believe this could trigger a de-Americanization trade alliance. In the future, it offers a new opportunity and momentum for cooperation at a global level to counter the U.S.'s 'tariff hammer.'"]



The Chinese authorities have also introduced stock market stimulus measures, such as purchasing ETF products from national funds.



This shows their determination not to easily surrender in the tariff war with the U.S.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



