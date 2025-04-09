News 9

China resists U.S. tariff threats

입력 2025.04.09 (00:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

If President Trump’s threats are realized, the tariff rate on Chinese products exported to the United States will be 104%.

This means that the prices of goods will be more than double compared to before Trump took office.

China has warned of additional measures, stating that it will stand firm against unilateral bullying.

This is reporter Kim Hyo-shin from Beijing.

[Report]

President Trump’s tariffs have had no exceptions or delays when it comes to China.

In February, an additional 10% tariff was imposed, followed by another 10% in March, and then an additional 34% in April, with Trump now threatening to impose another 50%.

If realized, the additional tariff rate on China from the U.S. will be 104%, meaning that the prices of Chinese products in the U.S. will be more than double compared to before Trump took office.

China has responded, calling it unilateral bullying.

[Lin Jian/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "(If the U.S.) insists on a tariff war and trade war, China will definitely stand firm until the end."]

China has even mentioned specific cards for retaliation.

These include imposing significant tariffs on U.S. agricultural products like soybeans, halting U.S.-China cooperation on fentanyl, and conducting investigations into intellectual property rights concerning U.S. companies.

With the share of the U.S. in China’s foreign trade dropping to 11% last year, there is also confidence that they can withstand U.S. trade pressure.

[Zhang Monan/Deputy Director of the U.S. and Europe Research Department at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges: "I believe this could trigger a de-Americanization trade alliance. In the future, it offers a new opportunity and momentum for cooperation at a global level to counter the U.S.'s 'tariff hammer.'"]

The Chinese authorities have also introduced stock market stimulus measures, such as purchasing ETF products from national funds.

This shows their determination not to easily surrender in the tariff war with the U.S.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • China resists U.S. tariff threats
    • 입력 2025-04-09 00:17:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

If President Trump’s threats are realized, the tariff rate on Chinese products exported to the United States will be 104%.

This means that the prices of goods will be more than double compared to before Trump took office.

China has warned of additional measures, stating that it will stand firm against unilateral bullying.

This is reporter Kim Hyo-shin from Beijing.

[Report]

President Trump’s tariffs have had no exceptions or delays when it comes to China.

In February, an additional 10% tariff was imposed, followed by another 10% in March, and then an additional 34% in April, with Trump now threatening to impose another 50%.

If realized, the additional tariff rate on China from the U.S. will be 104%, meaning that the prices of Chinese products in the U.S. will be more than double compared to before Trump took office.

China has responded, calling it unilateral bullying.

[Lin Jian/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "(If the U.S.) insists on a tariff war and trade war, China will definitely stand firm until the end."]

China has even mentioned specific cards for retaliation.

These include imposing significant tariffs on U.S. agricultural products like soybeans, halting U.S.-China cooperation on fentanyl, and conducting investigations into intellectual property rights concerning U.S. companies.

With the share of the U.S. in China’s foreign trade dropping to 11% last year, there is also confidence that they can withstand U.S. trade pressure.

[Zhang Monan/Deputy Director of the U.S. and Europe Research Department at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges: "I believe this could trigger a de-Americanization trade alliance. In the future, it offers a new opportunity and momentum for cooperation at a global level to counter the U.S.'s 'tariff hammer.'"]

The Chinese authorities have also introduced stock market stimulus measures, such as purchasing ETF products from national funds.

This shows their determination not to easily surrender in the tariff war with the U.S.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.
김효신
김효신 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”
한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명

한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명
전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”

전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”
6월 3일 제21대 대선…<br>공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터

6월 3일 제21대 대선…공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.