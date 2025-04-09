Trade minister leaves for U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A government official from our country has headed to the United States for tariff negotiations.



This is the fifth visit to the U.S. since Trump's inauguration.



The government will soon announce support measures for the automobile industry, which has already been subjected to tariffs.



This is Jeong Jae-woo reporting.



[Report]



Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo is on his way to the U.S. again.



It's to negotiate the 25% reciprocal tariffs and disputes over steel and automobile tariffs, which are set to take effect tomorrow (4.9).



[Cheong In-kyo/Trade Minister, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy: "We will actively negotiate to ensure that Korea is not treated unfairly compared to other countries."]



Since the announcement of the U.S. tariffs on imported steel in February, this is already the fifth visit by a government official to the U.S.



Starting with the Vice Minister for Trade, the Industry Minister has already met twice with the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, and this is Minister Cheong’s second visit to the U.S.



He has stated that he will work to 'eliminate misunderstandings' and ensure that we are 'not at a disadvantage compared to other countries.'



[Ahn Duk-geun/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy/Mar. 20: "It seems that there are some misunderstandings, and we need to provide more accurate information, so we are continuously negotiating."]



What has returned is a higher-than-expected tariff, even more than Japan and the EU.



While leaders from various countries are lining up, we are not in a position to negotiate 'leader to leader' with Trump.



[Lee Tae-ho/Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs: "Until political stability is achieved, there will indeed be significant obstacles in negotiations with the U.S. Companies are likely to face considerable difficulties in this regard."]



Starting tomorrow, as the damage to businesses becomes a reality, the government is holding relay meetings and is working on measures such as additional policy financing.



Support measures for automobiles, which are already subject to a 25% tariff, are also expected to be announced soon.



Due to the tariff conflict between the U.S. and China, the won-dollar exchange rate has risen to 1,473 won per dollar, the highest level since the 2009 financial crisis.



This is KBS News Jeong Jae-woo.



