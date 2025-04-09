Han nominates two judge candidates

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Acting President Han Duck-soo has abruptly nominated two candidates for Constitutional Court judges.



He exercised the nomination rights of the president as the acting president.



Acting President Han also appointed Ma Eun-hyuk as a candidate for Constitutional Court judge and Ma Yong-joo as a candidate for Supreme Court justice.



The first report is by reporter Hyun Ye-seul.



[Report]



Acting President Han Duck-soo has nominated Lee Wan-kyu, the Minister of Government Legislation, and Ham Sang-hoon, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court, as candidates for Constitutional Court judges.



They will succeed Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-sun, who are retiring on April 18.



This is the first case where the acting president has nominated a Constitutional Court judge on behalf of the president.



Acting President Han explained that both individuals are highly respected in the legal community for their fair judgments and are suitable candidates to make decisions for the entire country.



Lee Wan-kyu is a criminal procedure law expert with a background in the prosecution.



He was a classmate of former President Yoon Suk Yeol in college and at the Judicial Research and Training Institute, and was appointed as the head of the Legislation Office after serving as an advisory member of the Yoon administration's transition team.



He became controversial after changing his mobile phone immediately after attending a meeting at the presidential residence in Samcheong-dong on the day of the martial law lift.



[Lee Wan-kyu/Head of the Legislation Office: "I feel a great sense of responsibility during this serious time. Anyway, since this decision has been made, I believe my duty is to prepare well."]



Ham Sang-hoon, the senior judge, is a 'traditional judge' with 30 years of experience in trials, having served as a Rapporteur Judge at the Constitutional Court and as the chief judge at the Seoul Administrative Court.



He has also been included in the list of candidates for Supreme Court justices in 2021 and 2024.



In 2020, he presided over the second trial of former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, sentencing him to two years in prison for manipulating comments while acquitting him of election law violations.



Acting President Han also appointed Ma Eun-hyuk, a candidate for Constitutional Court judge whose appointment was postponed last December due to a lack of agreement between the ruling and opposition parties, and Ma Yong-joo, a candidate for Supreme Court justice whose confirmation process has been completed.



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



