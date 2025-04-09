동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Yeouido Spring Flower Festival in Seoul has started today (4.8).



Citizens are enjoying the full bloom of spring in the square, which has recently seen a series of rallies.



Let's connect to our on-site reporter.



Reporter Yeo So-yeon, I hear there are a lot of cherry blossoms in the streets.



Even at night, many citizens can be seen, right?



[Report]



Yes, the fully bloomed light pink cherry blossoms have filled the streets.



Although the sun has set, the footsteps of citizens visiting the cherry blossom road on Yeouiseo-ro continue.



The Yeouido Spring Flower Festival is scheduled to last for five days starting today, and even though today is a weekday, many people are visiting the area.



Citizens taking a stroll are enjoying spring by taking pictures of each other.



Music performances are also taking place, and food experience booths have been set up for citizens to enjoy.



Since Apr. 6, traffic around the National Assembly, including a 1.7 km section of Yeouiseo-ro behind the National Assembly, has been restricted, allowing only pedestrian access.



On this sunny spring day, people are enjoying spring outings in various places.



The area in front of Seoul City Hall, which has recently seen many rallies and protests, is bustling with visitors for a change.



[Jang Na-young & Yoon Min-kyung/ Jungnang-gu, Seoul: "We were looking for a quiet place, and it seems nice to see it calmly. Since the weather is really good. (It's nice.)"]



[Park Jang-ho/ Mapo-gu, Seoul: "I thought I wouldn't be able to come here because there have been many protests recently, but now the protests are over and I heard the cherry blossoms are beautifully bloomed..."]



Cherry blossoms are expected to be in full bloom by the middle of this week. Though life may be busy and hectic, I hope you can take a moment to step outside and enjoy the spring scenery.



This has been Yeo So-yeon reporting from the Yeouido Spring Flower Festival for KBS News.



