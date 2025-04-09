News 9

Car rams into sidewalk

입력 2025.04.09 (00:17)

[Anchor]

A passenger car veered onto the sidewalk in front of an apartment complex, killing one pedestrian and injuring three others, including the driver.

The driver, a woman in her 70s, claimed that her car became uncontrollable after an initial contact accident.

Reporter Choi Wi-ji has the story.

[Report]

On a two-lane road in front of the apartment, a passenger car speeds by.

It nearly hits a pedestrian.

Residents, startled by the loud noise, rush to the scene.

The accident occurred today (4.8) at around 4:10 PM.

The car that crashed onto the sidewalk hit two pedestrians and then collided with a food truck that was preparing for business before overturning.

[Accident Witness/Voice Altered: "I heard a 'bang' and then a 'boom,' so I went outside. When I got there... there was a person underneath, and the (accident) car was completely tangled with the takoyaki truck."]

As a result of the accident, a woman in her 70s who was walking on the street was transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest but later died.

Additionally, three people, including a pedestrian in his 50s and the food truck owner, were injured.

Debris from the vehicle is scattered everywhere due to the impact, and the apartment fence is completely destroyed.

The woman driver in her 70s claimed during the police investigation that "there was a prior contact accident with a taxi, and afterwards, the steering wheel and brakes were unresponsive."

[Police Official/Voice Altered: "There was an initial accident—the car scraped past a taxi. The driver claims there was an issue with the car, but it could be that she panicked and accidentally hit the accelerator. We can’t make assumptions yet."]

The police believe that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol and are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident through the vehicle's black box and other evidence.

This is KBS News, Choi Wi-ji.

