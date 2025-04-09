Gangnam student drug case

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A 23-year prison sentence has been confirmed for the main perpetrator who made young students drink beverages laced with drugs in the Gangnam academy area of Seoul.



The first trial's ruling, which stated that the crime was serious due to the exploitation of minors for profit, was upheld by the Supreme Court.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.



[Report]



Two individuals, holding items in both hands, approach students passing by.



They then offer something to the students.



It was a beverage secretly mixed with methamphetamine in milk.



The main perpetrator, identified as Lee in his 20s, who instructed the manufacturing and distribution of this 'drug beverage,' has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.



The first trial court stated, "The exploitation of minors for profit is highly condemnable and the nature of the crime is serious," and sentenced him to 23 years in prison, a decision that was upheld in both the second and third trials for the same reasons.



In 2023, a total of 13 students received drug-laced beverages from Lee and his accomplices in the Gangnam academy area, and among them, 6 experienced hallucinations after consuming the drinks.



[Gangnam drug beverage incident witness student/Voice altered/Apr. 2023: "They were giving it out as a 'concentration-enhancing beverage' and asked us to write a 'one-line review' after tasting it."]



They attempted to extort money from the parents of the students who drank the beverages by threatening to report their children for methamphetamine use, but were caught by the police.



Lee, the main perpetrator who was red-noticed by Interpol, was arrested in China about 50 days after the incident and was repatriated to South Korea.



This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.



