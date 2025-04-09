N. Korean soldiers cross MDL

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (4.8), more than ten North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line and retreated after receiving warning shots from our military.



Our military reports that they crossed the military demarcation line while conducting reconnaissance before starting work.



Reporter Yoon Jin has the details.



[Report]



Around 5 PM today, more than ten North Korean soldiers invaded the military demarcation line near the eastern front DMZ in Goseong, Gangwon Province.



Some of them were wearing combat uniforms, while others were in protective gear for mine explosions.



Our military immediately issued a warning broadcast and fired warning shots, prompting the North Korean soldiers to head back north.



A military official explained that it appears the North Korean soldiers crossed into our territory while trying to traverse a triangular area that juts into the north.



This area is not a construction site for the North Korean military, and it is analyzed that they may have crossed over while conducting reconnaissance, such as mine detection, before starting construction.



This is the first time since October of last year that our military has fired warning shots at North Korean soldiers near the military demarcation line.



At that time, after North Korea detonated roads such as the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line in areas close to the military demarcation line, our military responded with fire.



In June of last year, some North Korean soldiers working in the central front DMZ also crossed the military demarcation line, leading to warning shots being fired.



Since last month, the North Korean military has been deploying dozens to hundreds of personnel north of the military demarcation line to reinforce barbed wire and build barriers.



During this process, a mine explosion occurred, resulting in casualties among the North Korean military, which was detected by our military.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that they are closely monitoring the movements of the North Korean military and taking action according to operational procedures.



KBS News, Yoon Jin.



