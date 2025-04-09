PPP reacts to Han's decision

동영상 고정 취소

The People Power Party highly evaluated that Acting President Han Duck-soo made a courageous decision after much contemplation.



However, they expressed regret over the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice Ma Eun-hyuk, calling it a wrong decision.



This report is by reporter Lee Yoo-min.



[Report]



The People Power Party immediately welcomed the nomination of the successor justice by Acting President Han.



They assessed it as a decision to prevent the collapse of the government and paralysis of the Constitutional Court, especially in a situation where the Democratic Party warned of the impeachment of all cabinet members.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "The fact that two vacant Constitutional Court justices were nominated is commendable. It was a decisive action and took courage..."]



They also refuted the Democratic Party's claim that the acting president does not have the authority to nominate Constitutional Court justices.



They argued that the controversy was settled when Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok appointed two justices, which was role of the National Assembly, during his time as acting president.



They criticized the Democratic Party for making "groundless claims."



[Seo Ji-young/Floor Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "Last month, at the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, the head of the Constitutional Court's Secretariat, Kim Jeong-won, stated that the acting president can exercise the authority to appoint justices..."]



They pointed out that since it is a presidential nomination rather than a National Assembly recommendation, there is no infringement on the National Assembly's authority, and it is not subject to a dispute over authority.



The People Power Party, however, expressed disappointment over the appointment of Justice Ma Eun-hyuk, calling it a wrong decision.



They criticized Justice Ma as a left-leaning figure who has no intention of defending liberal democracy and was appointed without consensus from both parties.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party's Emergency Response Committee: "I think it is very regrettable because I do not consider him an appropriate figure as he was not agreed upon..."]



The People Power Party requested a swift hearing, calling the statement by Chairman Woo Won-shik, who said, "I will refuse the personnel hearing process," a political obstruction that exceeds the chairman's authority.



This is KBS News reporter Lee Yoo-min.



