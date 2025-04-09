Newborn abuse probe widens

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There is controversy surrounding allegations that a nurse at a university hospital in Daegu abused a newborn.



As additional evidence has emerged indicating that two other nurses at the hospital engaged in similar behavior, the police have decided to expand their investigation.



Lee Ji-eun reports.



[Report]



This is a photo posted on social media by nurses working in the neonatal intensive care unit.



It shows a newborn on a ventilator with the caption "bad temper."



Another shows the baby's arms restrained, captioned, “restrained out of anger.”



These are additional photos that were reported after the controversy arose over a nurse at Daegu Catholic University Medical Center posting derogatory images of a newborn.



[Father of the victimized newborn/Voice altered: “I received the photos when the issue was about to go public and they said this should never happen again.”]



The hospital's internal investigation has confirmed the additional allegations as true.



The hospital stated that they have identified two more nurses who posted photos of newborns on social media and will hold a personnel committee to determine the level of disciplinary action.



The hospital director previously issued an official apology, acknowledging the inappropriate behavior of the affiliated nurses.



[Kim Yoon-young/Director of Daegu Catholic University Medical Center/Apr. 5: "I sincerely apologize for causing great shock and harm to the parents who entrusted their precious children to us."]



The police are intensifying their investigation.



Following searches of the nurses’ homes and phones, they are expanding their probe to include others confirmed to have engaged in similar misconduct.



[Father of the victimized newborn/Voice altered: "(The hospital director) has not mentioned any measures to prevent recurrence. Is that acceptable?"]



The hospital stated that they are verifying any additional victims and plan to contact the families of the newborns once the results are available.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!