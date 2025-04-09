News 9

Newborn abuse probe widens

입력 2025.04.09 (00:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There is controversy surrounding allegations that a nurse at a university hospital in Daegu abused a newborn.

As additional evidence has emerged indicating that two other nurses at the hospital engaged in similar behavior, the police have decided to expand their investigation.

Lee Ji-eun reports.

[Report]

This is a photo posted on social media by nurses working in the neonatal intensive care unit.

It shows a newborn on a ventilator with the caption "bad temper."

Another shows the baby's arms restrained, captioned, “restrained out of anger.”

These are additional photos that were reported after the controversy arose over a nurse at Daegu Catholic University Medical Center posting derogatory images of a newborn.

[Father of the victimized newborn/Voice altered: “I received the photos when the issue was about to go public and they said this should never happen again.”]

The hospital's internal investigation has confirmed the additional allegations as true.

The hospital stated that they have identified two more nurses who posted photos of newborns on social media and will hold a personnel committee to determine the level of disciplinary action.

The hospital director previously issued an official apology, acknowledging the inappropriate behavior of the affiliated nurses.

[Kim Yoon-young/Director of Daegu Catholic University Medical Center/Apr. 5: "I sincerely apologize for causing great shock and harm to the parents who entrusted their precious children to us."]

The police are intensifying their investigation.

Following searches of the nurses’ homes and phones, they are expanding their probe to include others confirmed to have engaged in similar misconduct.

[Father of the victimized newborn/Voice altered: "(The hospital director) has not mentioned any measures to prevent recurrence. Is that acceptable?"]

The hospital stated that they are verifying any additional victims and plan to contact the families of the newborns once the results are available.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Newborn abuse probe widens
    • 입력 2025-04-09 00:17:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

There is controversy surrounding allegations that a nurse at a university hospital in Daegu abused a newborn.

As additional evidence has emerged indicating that two other nurses at the hospital engaged in similar behavior, the police have decided to expand their investigation.

Lee Ji-eun reports.

[Report]

This is a photo posted on social media by nurses working in the neonatal intensive care unit.

It shows a newborn on a ventilator with the caption "bad temper."

Another shows the baby's arms restrained, captioned, “restrained out of anger.”

These are additional photos that were reported after the controversy arose over a nurse at Daegu Catholic University Medical Center posting derogatory images of a newborn.

[Father of the victimized newborn/Voice altered: “I received the photos when the issue was about to go public and they said this should never happen again.”]

The hospital's internal investigation has confirmed the additional allegations as true.

The hospital stated that they have identified two more nurses who posted photos of newborns on social media and will hold a personnel committee to determine the level of disciplinary action.

The hospital director previously issued an official apology, acknowledging the inappropriate behavior of the affiliated nurses.

[Kim Yoon-young/Director of Daegu Catholic University Medical Center/Apr. 5: "I sincerely apologize for causing great shock and harm to the parents who entrusted their precious children to us."]

The police are intensifying their investigation.

Following searches of the nurses’ homes and phones, they are expanding their probe to include others confirmed to have engaged in similar misconduct.

[Father of the victimized newborn/Voice altered: "(The hospital director) has not mentioned any measures to prevent recurrence. Is that acceptable?"]

The hospital stated that they are verifying any additional victims and plan to contact the families of the newborns once the results are available.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.
이지은
이지은 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”
한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명

한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명
전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”

전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”
6월 3일 제21대 대선…<br>공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터

6월 3일 제21대 대선…공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.