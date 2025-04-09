21st presidential vote on June 3

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The date for the early presidential election, triggered by the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been confirmed for June 3rd, Tuesday.



When a president is impeached, an election must be held within 60 days, which is the last day of that deadline.



The election day has been designated as a temporary public holiday.



The government emphasized that elections are the foundation of a democratic society and that they must be fair, transparent, and earn the trust of the people.



With just 56 days until the upcoming presidential election, reporter Kim Min-hyuk has summarized how the election will proceed.



[Report]



With less than two months remaining until the 21st presidential election, the election schedule will be very tight.



The registration dates for presidential candidates have been set for May 10th and 11th.



In the month leading up to this, each party will select their presidential candidates through intense primaries.



If public officials such as mayors or governors wish to run for president, they must resign from their positions by May 4th, which is 30 days before the election day.



Once candidate registration is complete, official election campaigning will take place for 22 days, starting from May 12th until the day before the election.



During this period, TV interviews and debates among presidential candidates will be conducted under the auspices of the National Election Broadcasting Debate Commission.



Election information will be sent to each household in two rounds, starting with a booklet-style election guide, followed by a flyer-style election guide and voting instructions.



Voting will begin with overseas voting from May 20th for six days.



Early voting will take place over two days on the 29th and 30th.



From 6 AM to 6 PM, voters can cast their ballots at any polling station nationwide as long as they have an identification card.



The main voting will occur on June 3rd, Tuesday, which has been designated as a temporary public holiday.



Voting will be conducted from 6 AM to 8 PM, and counting will begin immediately after voting ends.



The elected president of the 21st term will start their presidential term as soon as their election is confirmed.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



