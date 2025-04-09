Lee to resign as DP leader tomorrow

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, will step down from his position tomorrow (Apr. 9).



He is also expected to officially announce his candidacy for the presidential election soon.



Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon will declare his challenge for the presidency tomorrow, and other candidates from the non-mainstream faction are also expected to finalize their candidacies within this week.



Continuing with reporter Bang Jun-won.



[Report]



Without a public schedule, Representative Lee Jae-myung attended the Daejang-dong trial.



He strongly criticized Acting President Han Duck-soo for nominating Constitutional Court Justices.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "It seems that Acting President Han Duck-soo is under the illusion that he has become the president. Just because a rabbit enters a tiger's den doesn't mean it becomes a tiger."]



With the early presidential election date confirmed, Representative Lee is expected to resign from his party leadership position tomorrow.



The Democratic Party will immediately shift to a leadership system under Acting Leader Park Chan-dae and will form an election committee to prepare for the presidential race.



The timing of Representative Lee's candidacy announcement is still being coordinated, but it is reported that the declaration will include a focus on prioritizing people's livelihoods.



Candidates from the non-mainstream faction are also starting to announce their intentions to run.



Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon will declare his presidential candidacy while heading to the U.S. tomorrow to respond to customs issues.



Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, who has not yet set a date for his candidacy, met privately with Governor Kim Dong-yeon today (Apr. 8) to pledge an overwhelming regime change.



The Rebuilding Korea Party, which does not have clear candidates, is holding an open primary within the progressive camp to select one.



[Hwang Un-ha/Rebuilding Korea Party Floor Leader: "(Regarding the open primary) I feel that the atmosphere within the Democratic Party has been organized negatively. This is essencial for an overwhelming victory in the presidential election."]



In the Progressive Party, standing representative Kim Jae-yeon and former lawmaker Kang Sung-hee officially announced their candidacy for the presidential election, stating they will suppress the insurrection forces.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



