News 9

Lee to resign as DP leader tomorrow

입력 2025.04.09 (00:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, will step down from his position tomorrow (Apr. 9).

He is also expected to officially announce his candidacy for the presidential election soon.

Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon will declare his challenge for the presidency tomorrow, and other candidates from the non-mainstream faction are also expected to finalize their candidacies within this week.

Continuing with reporter Bang Jun-won.

[Report]

Without a public schedule, Representative Lee Jae-myung attended the Daejang-dong trial.

He strongly criticized Acting President Han Duck-soo for nominating Constitutional Court Justices.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "It seems that Acting President Han Duck-soo is under the illusion that he has become the president. Just because a rabbit enters a tiger's den doesn't mean it becomes a tiger."]

With the early presidential election date confirmed, Representative Lee is expected to resign from his party leadership position tomorrow.

The Democratic Party will immediately shift to a leadership system under Acting Leader Park Chan-dae and will form an election committee to prepare for the presidential race.

The timing of Representative Lee's candidacy announcement is still being coordinated, but it is reported that the declaration will include a focus on prioritizing people's livelihoods.

Candidates from the non-mainstream faction are also starting to announce their intentions to run.

Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon will declare his presidential candidacy while heading to the U.S. tomorrow to respond to customs issues.

Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, who has not yet set a date for his candidacy, met privately with Governor Kim Dong-yeon today (Apr. 8) to pledge an overwhelming regime change.

The Rebuilding Korea Party, which does not have clear candidates, is holding an open primary within the progressive camp to select one.

[Hwang Un-ha/Rebuilding Korea Party Floor Leader: "(Regarding the open primary) I feel that the atmosphere within the Democratic Party has been organized negatively. This is essencial for an overwhelming victory in the presidential election."]

In the Progressive Party, standing representative Kim Jae-yeon and former lawmaker Kang Sung-hee officially announced their candidacy for the presidential election, stating they will suppress the insurrection forces.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee to resign as DP leader tomorrow
    • 입력 2025-04-09 00:17:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, will step down from his position tomorrow (Apr. 9).

He is also expected to officially announce his candidacy for the presidential election soon.

Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon will declare his challenge for the presidency tomorrow, and other candidates from the non-mainstream faction are also expected to finalize their candidacies within this week.

Continuing with reporter Bang Jun-won.

[Report]

Without a public schedule, Representative Lee Jae-myung attended the Daejang-dong trial.

He strongly criticized Acting President Han Duck-soo for nominating Constitutional Court Justices.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "It seems that Acting President Han Duck-soo is under the illusion that he has become the president. Just because a rabbit enters a tiger's den doesn't mean it becomes a tiger."]

With the early presidential election date confirmed, Representative Lee is expected to resign from his party leadership position tomorrow.

The Democratic Party will immediately shift to a leadership system under Acting Leader Park Chan-dae and will form an election committee to prepare for the presidential race.

The timing of Representative Lee's candidacy announcement is still being coordinated, but it is reported that the declaration will include a focus on prioritizing people's livelihoods.

Candidates from the non-mainstream faction are also starting to announce their intentions to run.

Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon will declare his presidential candidacy while heading to the U.S. tomorrow to respond to customs issues.

Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, who has not yet set a date for his candidacy, met privately with Governor Kim Dong-yeon today (Apr. 8) to pledge an overwhelming regime change.

The Rebuilding Korea Party, which does not have clear candidates, is holding an open primary within the progressive camp to select one.

[Hwang Un-ha/Rebuilding Korea Party Floor Leader: "(Regarding the open primary) I feel that the atmosphere within the Democratic Party has been organized negatively. This is essencial for an overwhelming victory in the presidential election."]

In the Progressive Party, standing representative Kim Jae-yeon and former lawmaker Kang Sung-hee officially announced their candidacy for the presidential election, stating they will suppress the insurrection forces.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
방준원
방준원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”
한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명

한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명
전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”

전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”
6월 3일 제21대 대선…<br>공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터

6월 3일 제21대 대선…공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.