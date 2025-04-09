News 9

Record volatility in U.S. stocks

[Anchor]

President Trump's tariff policy is causing significant turmoil within the United States.

Last night, the U.S. stock market fluctuated by a staggering 3.5 trillion won in just 10 minutes, and concerns over rising prices have led citizens to stockpile essential goods.

Reporter Kim Gwi-soo has the details.

[Report]

The stock market graph, which seemed to be plummeting, suddenly began to soar.

This was due to a breaking news report that the White House was considering a temporary suspension of tariffs on all countries except China for 90 days.

The graph rose almost vertically.

It saw a daily swing of 2,595 points from its intraday low, the largest in history.

It took just 10 minutes for the White House to confirm it was "fake news."

[CNBC News: "She tells me it is quote unquote, fake news that the White House is considering a 90-day pause."]

3.5 trillion won came in and then disappeared in an instant.

The New York stock market fluctuated throughout the day amid the false report.

Although the closing price stabilized compared to the recent sharp decline, it was a day that showed how enthusiastic investors are for information that could calm the market.

Concerns that tariffs will ultimately lead to rising prices are driving citizens to grocery stores.

[Noel: "I bought this 40-inch TV for $217. And I say myself I'm pretty sure that TV's going to cost probably around $400."]

Some are even stockpiling essential goods like toothpaste and toilet paper, similar to the panic buying during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there are currently no signs of shortages due to tariff increases, economists warn that tariffs could lead to an additional cost of about 10 million won for a four-person household in the U.S.

This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.

