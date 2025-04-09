News 9

Land curbs slow sales

입력 2025.04.09 (00:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Following the expanded implementation of the land transaction permit system, the number of apartment transactions in the three districts of Gangnam and Yongsan has significantly decreased.

Concerns about the "balloon effect" in neighboring areas have so far led to a wait-and-see attitude.

What is the trend in housing prices? Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.

[Report]

An apartment complex in Seongdong District, Seoul.

After the entire Gangnam three districts and Yongsan District were re-designated as land transaction permit zones, prices hit a record high.

The national standard apartment price increased by nearly 100 million won in just one month.

However, aside from this transaction, inquiries about other transactions have completely disappeared.

[Mr. A/Real estate agent in Seongdong District/Voice altered: "There are not many customers. Right now, due to loan regulations, what buyers can do is limited."]

Homeowners believe that prices will rise further due to the impact of the land transaction permit system.

[Mr. B/Real estate agent in Seongdong District/Voice altered: "Yes, prices have gone up. They don't have to sell right now. (Homeowners) are saying, 'Please contact me when the price reaches this amount.']

In a generally cautious atmosphere, some transactions are reaching record highs.

[Mr. C/Real estate agent in Seongdong District/Voice altered: "The stock market is at rock bottom, so people feel uneasy holding cash. There's no choice but to hit record-high prices."]

Similarly, Mapo District, which is exempt from the land transaction permit system, has seen price increases but fewer transactions.

[Mr. D/Real estate agent in Mapo District/Voice altered: "Homeowners have raised prices, but buyers are not following suit. They believe prices will rise significantly."]

After the re-designation of the land transaction permit system in Gangnam three districts and Yongsan, the number of transactions has fallen below 10 within two weeks.

The market, which saw a significant spike in transactions and prices after the permit system was lifted, has calmed down for now.

[Mr. E/Real estate agent in Songpa District: "It's completely collapsed. It's hard to predict how the market will turn. You can say that transactions are almost extinct."]

However, the apartment prices in Songpa District, which had been on a downward trend after the re-designation of the permit system, have turned upwards again in just one week, showing that housing prices in the Gangnam three districts are maintaining an upward trend.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Land curbs slow sales
    • 입력 2025-04-09 00:56:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

Following the expanded implementation of the land transaction permit system, the number of apartment transactions in the three districts of Gangnam and Yongsan has significantly decreased.

Concerns about the "balloon effect" in neighboring areas have so far led to a wait-and-see attitude.

What is the trend in housing prices? Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.

[Report]

An apartment complex in Seongdong District, Seoul.

After the entire Gangnam three districts and Yongsan District were re-designated as land transaction permit zones, prices hit a record high.

The national standard apartment price increased by nearly 100 million won in just one month.

However, aside from this transaction, inquiries about other transactions have completely disappeared.

[Mr. A/Real estate agent in Seongdong District/Voice altered: "There are not many customers. Right now, due to loan regulations, what buyers can do is limited."]

Homeowners believe that prices will rise further due to the impact of the land transaction permit system.

[Mr. B/Real estate agent in Seongdong District/Voice altered: "Yes, prices have gone up. They don't have to sell right now. (Homeowners) are saying, 'Please contact me when the price reaches this amount.']

In a generally cautious atmosphere, some transactions are reaching record highs.

[Mr. C/Real estate agent in Seongdong District/Voice altered: "The stock market is at rock bottom, so people feel uneasy holding cash. There's no choice but to hit record-high prices."]

Similarly, Mapo District, which is exempt from the land transaction permit system, has seen price increases but fewer transactions.

[Mr. D/Real estate agent in Mapo District/Voice altered: "Homeowners have raised prices, but buyers are not following suit. They believe prices will rise significantly."]

After the re-designation of the land transaction permit system in Gangnam three districts and Yongsan, the number of transactions has fallen below 10 within two weeks.

The market, which saw a significant spike in transactions and prices after the permit system was lifted, has calmed down for now.

[Mr. E/Real estate agent in Songpa District: "It's completely collapsed. It's hard to predict how the market will turn. You can say that transactions are almost extinct."]

However, the apartment prices in Songpa District, which had been on a downward trend after the re-designation of the permit system, have turned upwards again in just one week, showing that housing prices in the Gangnam three districts are maintaining an upward trend.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.
윤아림
윤아림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”
한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명

한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명
전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”

전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”
6월 3일 제21대 대선…<br>공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터

6월 3일 제21대 대선…공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.