Land curbs slow sales

[Anchor]



Following the expanded implementation of the land transaction permit system, the number of apartment transactions in the three districts of Gangnam and Yongsan has significantly decreased.



Concerns about the "balloon effect" in neighboring areas have so far led to a wait-and-see attitude.



What is the trend in housing prices? Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.



[Report]



An apartment complex in Seongdong District, Seoul.



After the entire Gangnam three districts and Yongsan District were re-designated as land transaction permit zones, prices hit a record high.



The national standard apartment price increased by nearly 100 million won in just one month.



However, aside from this transaction, inquiries about other transactions have completely disappeared.



[Mr. A/Real estate agent in Seongdong District/Voice altered: "There are not many customers. Right now, due to loan regulations, what buyers can do is limited."]



Homeowners believe that prices will rise further due to the impact of the land transaction permit system.



[Mr. B/Real estate agent in Seongdong District/Voice altered: "Yes, prices have gone up. They don't have to sell right now. (Homeowners) are saying, 'Please contact me when the price reaches this amount.']



In a generally cautious atmosphere, some transactions are reaching record highs.



[Mr. C/Real estate agent in Seongdong District/Voice altered: "The stock market is at rock bottom, so people feel uneasy holding cash. There's no choice but to hit record-high prices."]



Similarly, Mapo District, which is exempt from the land transaction permit system, has seen price increases but fewer transactions.



[Mr. D/Real estate agent in Mapo District/Voice altered: "Homeowners have raised prices, but buyers are not following suit. They believe prices will rise significantly."]



After the re-designation of the land transaction permit system in Gangnam three districts and Yongsan, the number of transactions has fallen below 10 within two weeks.



The market, which saw a significant spike in transactions and prices after the permit system was lifted, has calmed down for now.



[Mr. E/Real estate agent in Songpa District: "It's completely collapsed. It's hard to predict how the market will turn. You can say that transactions are almost extinct."]



However, the apartment prices in Songpa District, which had been on a downward trend after the re-designation of the permit system, have turned upwards again in just one week, showing that housing prices in the Gangnam three districts are maintaining an upward trend.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



