Yoon Do-young joins Brighton
입력 2025.04.09 (00:56) 수정 2025.04.09 (00:56)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
Following Yang Min-hyuk, another 2006-born super rookie, Yoon Do-young from Daejeon, has confirmed his signing with Brighton, fulfilling his dream of becoming a Premier League player.
He expressed his eagerness to face off against his close friend Yang Min-hyuk in England as soon as possible, declaring that he would not go easy on him.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.
[Report]
Yoon Do-young, who went from being a ball boy in Daejeon to wearing the Premier League Brighton jersey in just two years, couldn't contain his excitement about this dreamlike reality.
[Yoon Do-young/Daejeon: "It was really amazing, and I was thrilled and surprised as I walked around. The clubhouse had everything I could possibly want, and it was luxurious and impressive."]
Brighton's specific plan to develop him into the next Mitoma moved Yoon Do-young's heart.
[Yoon Do-young/Daejeon: "They showed me the growth graph of player Mitoma and conveyed the plan to me. As a fellow Asian player, I could relate more, and I thought if I follow that path, I could become a great player..."]
He is already looking forward to the match against his close friend Yang Min-hyuk, who has already stepped onto the English stage.
[Yoon Do-young: "(Yang) Min-hyuk also likes shopping, and I do too. He told me to just come, saying he's got everything planned. If we meet as opposing teams, he’d better be ready. I’m not going to take it easy on him."]
Hwang Sun-hong, head coach of Daejeon, who has pledged to actively support young talents in their European journeys, also wished his player success.
[Hwang Sun-hong/Daejeon Coach: "I hope he doesn't lose his spirit. Rather than feeling pressured to do well from the start, I hope he approaches it with confidence. I’ll be cheering for him.”]
Yoon Do-young is set to join Brighton at the end of June and plans to go on loan for a year to quickly adapt to the European stage.
KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
Following Yang Min-hyuk, another 2006-born super rookie, Yoon Do-young from Daejeon, has confirmed his signing with Brighton, fulfilling his dream of becoming a Premier League player.
He expressed his eagerness to face off against his close friend Yang Min-hyuk in England as soon as possible, declaring that he would not go easy on him.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.
[Report]
Yoon Do-young, who went from being a ball boy in Daejeon to wearing the Premier League Brighton jersey in just two years, couldn't contain his excitement about this dreamlike reality.
[Yoon Do-young/Daejeon: "It was really amazing, and I was thrilled and surprised as I walked around. The clubhouse had everything I could possibly want, and it was luxurious and impressive."]
Brighton's specific plan to develop him into the next Mitoma moved Yoon Do-young's heart.
[Yoon Do-young/Daejeon: "They showed me the growth graph of player Mitoma and conveyed the plan to me. As a fellow Asian player, I could relate more, and I thought if I follow that path, I could become a great player..."]
He is already looking forward to the match against his close friend Yang Min-hyuk, who has already stepped onto the English stage.
[Yoon Do-young: "(Yang) Min-hyuk also likes shopping, and I do too. He told me to just come, saying he's got everything planned. If we meet as opposing teams, he’d better be ready. I’m not going to take it easy on him."]
Hwang Sun-hong, head coach of Daejeon, who has pledged to actively support young talents in their European journeys, also wished his player success.
[Hwang Sun-hong/Daejeon Coach: "I hope he doesn't lose his spirit. Rather than feeling pressured to do well from the start, I hope he approaches it with confidence. I’ll be cheering for him.”]
Yoon Do-young is set to join Brighton at the end of June and plans to go on loan for a year to quickly adapt to the European stage.
KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Yoon Do-young joins Brighton
-
- 입력 2025-04-09 00:56:18
- 수정2025-04-09 00:56:54
[Anchor]
Following Yang Min-hyuk, another 2006-born super rookie, Yoon Do-young from Daejeon, has confirmed his signing with Brighton, fulfilling his dream of becoming a Premier League player.
He expressed his eagerness to face off against his close friend Yang Min-hyuk in England as soon as possible, declaring that he would not go easy on him.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.
[Report]
Yoon Do-young, who went from being a ball boy in Daejeon to wearing the Premier League Brighton jersey in just two years, couldn't contain his excitement about this dreamlike reality.
[Yoon Do-young/Daejeon: "It was really amazing, and I was thrilled and surprised as I walked around. The clubhouse had everything I could possibly want, and it was luxurious and impressive."]
Brighton's specific plan to develop him into the next Mitoma moved Yoon Do-young's heart.
[Yoon Do-young/Daejeon: "They showed me the growth graph of player Mitoma and conveyed the plan to me. As a fellow Asian player, I could relate more, and I thought if I follow that path, I could become a great player..."]
He is already looking forward to the match against his close friend Yang Min-hyuk, who has already stepped onto the English stage.
[Yoon Do-young: "(Yang) Min-hyuk also likes shopping, and I do too. He told me to just come, saying he's got everything planned. If we meet as opposing teams, he’d better be ready. I’m not going to take it easy on him."]
Hwang Sun-hong, head coach of Daejeon, who has pledged to actively support young talents in their European journeys, also wished his player success.
[Hwang Sun-hong/Daejeon Coach: "I hope he doesn't lose his spirit. Rather than feeling pressured to do well from the start, I hope he approaches it with confidence. I’ll be cheering for him.”]
Yoon Do-young is set to join Brighton at the end of June and plans to go on loan for a year to quickly adapt to the European stage.
KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
Following Yang Min-hyuk, another 2006-born super rookie, Yoon Do-young from Daejeon, has confirmed his signing with Brighton, fulfilling his dream of becoming a Premier League player.
He expressed his eagerness to face off against his close friend Yang Min-hyuk in England as soon as possible, declaring that he would not go easy on him.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.
[Report]
Yoon Do-young, who went from being a ball boy in Daejeon to wearing the Premier League Brighton jersey in just two years, couldn't contain his excitement about this dreamlike reality.
[Yoon Do-young/Daejeon: "It was really amazing, and I was thrilled and surprised as I walked around. The clubhouse had everything I could possibly want, and it was luxurious and impressive."]
Brighton's specific plan to develop him into the next Mitoma moved Yoon Do-young's heart.
[Yoon Do-young/Daejeon: "They showed me the growth graph of player Mitoma and conveyed the plan to me. As a fellow Asian player, I could relate more, and I thought if I follow that path, I could become a great player..."]
He is already looking forward to the match against his close friend Yang Min-hyuk, who has already stepped onto the English stage.
[Yoon Do-young: "(Yang) Min-hyuk also likes shopping, and I do too. He told me to just come, saying he's got everything planned. If we meet as opposing teams, he’d better be ready. I’m not going to take it easy on him."]
Hwang Sun-hong, head coach of Daejeon, who has pledged to actively support young talents in their European journeys, also wished his player success.
[Hwang Sun-hong/Daejeon Coach: "I hope he doesn't lose his spirit. Rather than feeling pressured to do well from the start, I hope he approaches it with confidence. I’ll be cheering for him.”]
Yoon Do-young is set to join Brighton at the end of June and plans to go on loan for a year to quickly adapt to the European stage.
KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
-
-
이준희 기자 fcjune@kbs.co.kr이준희 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.