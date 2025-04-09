News 9

Yoon Do-young joins Brighton

[Anchor]

Following Yang Min-hyuk, another 2006-born super rookie, Yoon Do-young from Daejeon, has confirmed his signing with Brighton, fulfilling his dream of becoming a Premier League player.

He expressed his eagerness to face off against his close friend Yang Min-hyuk in England as soon as possible, declaring that he would not go easy on him.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.

[Report]

Yoon Do-young, who went from being a ball boy in Daejeon to wearing the Premier League Brighton jersey in just two years, couldn't contain his excitement about this dreamlike reality.

[Yoon Do-young/Daejeon: "It was really amazing, and I was thrilled and surprised as I walked around. The clubhouse had everything I could possibly want, and it was luxurious and impressive."]

Brighton's specific plan to develop him into the next Mitoma moved Yoon Do-young's heart.

[Yoon Do-young/Daejeon: "They showed me the growth graph of player Mitoma and conveyed the plan to me. As a fellow Asian player, I could relate more, and I thought if I follow that path, I could become a great player..."]

He is already looking forward to the match against his close friend Yang Min-hyuk, who has already stepped onto the English stage.

[Yoon Do-young: "(Yang) Min-hyuk also likes shopping, and I do too. He told me to just come, saying he's got everything planned. If we meet as opposing teams, he’d better be ready. I’m not going to take it easy on him."]

Hwang Sun-hong, head coach of Daejeon, who has pledged to actively support young talents in their European journeys, also wished his player success.

[Hwang Sun-hong/Daejeon Coach: "I hope he doesn't lose his spirit. Rather than feeling pressured to do well from the start, I hope he approaches it with confidence. I’ll be cheering for him.”]

Yoon Do-young is set to join Brighton at the end of June and plans to go on loan for a year to quickly adapt to the European stage.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

