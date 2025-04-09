EU proposes zero-for-zero tariffs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On the other hand, Europe is currently adopting a strategy to avoid provoking the United States.



They have proposed "mutual zero tariffs" on all manufactured goods, including automobiles, to the U.S.



Next, we have our Paris correspondent, Ahn Da-young.



[Report]



Europe proposed "mutual zero tariffs" on all manufactured goods.



This includes automobiles.



They are suggesting to reduce the European car tariff rate, which has skyrocketed to 27.5% due to the U.S. auto tariffs, and the current 10% tariff imposed by the EU on U.S. cars, to 0%.



[Ursula von der Leyen/EU Commission President: "Indeed, we have offered zero-for-zero tariffs for industrial goods, as we have successfully done with many other trading partners."]



The plan for retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., which was initially announced with a bold declaration of equal treatment, has also been pulled back.



The scale of retaliatory items has been reduced from the initial estimate of about 42 trillion won.



In particular, U.S. bourbon whiskey has been excluded from the targets.



Trump had previously warned that if this whiskey became a target for retaliation, he would impose a 200% tariff on all European alcoholic beverages.



Nevertheless, the outlook for negotiations is not bright.



The U.S. is demanding the elimination of Europe's value-added tax and agricultural regulations, and is also raising issues regarding non-tariff barriers.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "They make barriers that are so tough. Tariffs are a big part of it, but there's another big part of it."]



Movements from various countries are also accelerating.



Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba has communicated with President Trump over the phone, and the U.S. expects that Japan, which has acted quickly, will become a priority in negotiations.



The competition among countries to negotiate in order to avoid tariffs has begun.



In particular, the European Union's struggle to unify the voices of its 27 member states is becoming more complicated.



This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in Paris.



