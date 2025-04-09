Jung Kwan Jang secures playoffs spot

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On the last day of the regular season in professional basketball, Jung Kwan Jang faced off against DB for the final playoff spot.



With a focus on speed, Jung Kwan Jang achieved a comeback victory in the fourth quarter, successfully advancing to the playoffs.



This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



It was a crucial game where the winning team would secure the sixth spot in the playoffs.



From the first quarter, Jung Hyo-geun showcased blocks against DB, who had height as their strength, while Jung Kwan Jang emphasized speed as their solution.



Guard Park Ji-hoon displayed great court vision.



With precise passes across the court, he led Jung Kwan Jang's fast-break attacks.



In the third quarter, DB seemed to widen the score gap with Alvano's consecutive three-pointers, but Jung Kwan Jang quickly retaliated with outside shots, keeping the competition extremely tight.



The intensity of the match was felt as players from both teams limped off the court due to muscle strain, but ultimately, it was Jung Kwan Jang's fast break that turned the tide in the fourth quarter.



After Burton quickly pushed forward to draw the defense's attention, Gomez finished with a three-pointer, successfully turning the game around.



Jung Kwan Jang sealed the victory with continued three-pointers, defeating DB and confirming their playoff spot.



[Kim Sang-sik/Jung Kwan Jang Coach: "I told the players that if we focus in the fourth quarter, we can definitely win, and I think we were able to win as the players worked hard today despite how tough it was."]



SK, who secured first place in the regular season early on, held various events where fans could choose the best ceremonies and also contributed 5,000 kg of rice to areas affected by wildfires, adding a warm touch to the season finale.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



