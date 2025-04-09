News 9

Jung Kwan Jang secures playoffs spot

입력 2025.04.09 (00:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

On the last day of the regular season in professional basketball, Jung Kwan Jang faced off against DB for the final playoff spot.

With a focus on speed, Jung Kwan Jang achieved a comeback victory in the fourth quarter, successfully advancing to the playoffs.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

It was a crucial game where the winning team would secure the sixth spot in the playoffs.

From the first quarter, Jung Hyo-geun showcased blocks against DB, who had height as their strength, while Jung Kwan Jang emphasized speed as their solution.

Guard Park Ji-hoon displayed great court vision.

With precise passes across the court, he led Jung Kwan Jang's fast-break attacks.

In the third quarter, DB seemed to widen the score gap with Alvano's consecutive three-pointers, but Jung Kwan Jang quickly retaliated with outside shots, keeping the competition extremely tight.

The intensity of the match was felt as players from both teams limped off the court due to muscle strain, but ultimately, it was Jung Kwan Jang's fast break that turned the tide in the fourth quarter.

After Burton quickly pushed forward to draw the defense's attention, Gomez finished with a three-pointer, successfully turning the game around.

Jung Kwan Jang sealed the victory with continued three-pointers, defeating DB and confirming their playoff spot.

[Kim Sang-sik/Jung Kwan Jang Coach: "I told the players that if we focus in the fourth quarter, we can definitely win, and I think we were able to win as the players worked hard today despite how tough it was."]

SK, who secured first place in the regular season early on, held various events where fans could choose the best ceremonies and also contributed 5,000 kg of rice to areas affected by wildfires, adding a warm touch to the season finale.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Jung Kwan Jang secures playoffs spot
    • 입력 2025-04-09 00:56:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

On the last day of the regular season in professional basketball, Jung Kwan Jang faced off against DB for the final playoff spot.

With a focus on speed, Jung Kwan Jang achieved a comeback victory in the fourth quarter, successfully advancing to the playoffs.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

It was a crucial game where the winning team would secure the sixth spot in the playoffs.

From the first quarter, Jung Hyo-geun showcased blocks against DB, who had height as their strength, while Jung Kwan Jang emphasized speed as their solution.

Guard Park Ji-hoon displayed great court vision.

With precise passes across the court, he led Jung Kwan Jang's fast-break attacks.

In the third quarter, DB seemed to widen the score gap with Alvano's consecutive three-pointers, but Jung Kwan Jang quickly retaliated with outside shots, keeping the competition extremely tight.

The intensity of the match was felt as players from both teams limped off the court due to muscle strain, but ultimately, it was Jung Kwan Jang's fast break that turned the tide in the fourth quarter.

After Burton quickly pushed forward to draw the defense's attention, Gomez finished with a three-pointer, successfully turning the game around.

Jung Kwan Jang sealed the victory with continued three-pointers, defeating DB and confirming their playoff spot.

[Kim Sang-sik/Jung Kwan Jang Coach: "I told the players that if we focus in the fourth quarter, we can definitely win, and I think we were able to win as the players worked hard today despite how tough it was."]

SK, who secured first place in the regular season early on, held various events where fans could choose the best ceremonies and also contributed 5,000 kg of rice to areas affected by wildfires, adding a warm touch to the season finale.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”
한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명

한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명
전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”

전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”
6월 3일 제21대 대선…<br>공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터

6월 3일 제21대 대선…공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.