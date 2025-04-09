News 9

Illegal burning fuels wildfires

[Anchor]

Despite the massive damage caused by the recent large wildfire, illegal burning continues in rural areas.

There are calls for improved awareness among farmers, as well as strengthened enforcement and penalties.

Reporter Lee Se-heum has the story.

[Report]

The wildfire special firefighting team gathers and crushes sesame stalks, then spreads them on fields as a substitute for fertilizer.

This is done in response to requests from farmers to shred agricultural byproducts as part of wildfire prevention efforts.

However, even near a shredding site less than 10 meters from the forest, traces of illegal burning have been found.

It is illegal to burn agricultural byproducts within 100 meters of forest land.

[Kim Jeong-ho/Special Firefighting Team Member: "This is evidence of burning where the chili stalks were gathered in one place. If a small ember remains, it can easily spread to the mountain with the wind, leading to a large forest fire."]

If illegal burning is detected, a fine of up to one million won is imposed.

However, the relatively low fine and the difficulty of detection mean that illegal burning continues unabated.

[Kim Jeong-ho/Special Firefighting Team Member, Korea Forest Service: "In reality, we are only providing guidance... It is difficult for us to catch those who burn secretly."]

On Apr. 1, an 80-year-old man died when a fire spread while burning agricultural byproducts near a forest in Yecheon, Gyeongbuk, and yesterday in Muan, Jeonnam, a fire in a rice field led to a forest fire.

There are calls for improved awareness among farmers, as well as strengthened enforcement and penalties.

[Ko Gi-yeon/President of the Forest Fire Society: "I believe that the penalty rate should be raised to 50%, and we should move towards claiming damages for forest fire losses and firefighting costs."]

Looking at the causes of wildfires that occurred last year, 19% were due to illegal burning, the highest percentage.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.

