News 9

Trump warns China: 50% more tariffs

입력 2025.04.09 (00:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump has warned China that if it does not immediately withdraw its retaliatory tariffs, he will impose an additional 50% tariff.

He stated that he will begin negotiations with other countries excluding China immediately.

First, we go to Washington with reporter Kim Ji-sook.

[Report]

In response to the announcement of a 34% retaliatory tariff by China against the U.S. reciprocal tariffs, President Trump also chose a strong retaliation.

He announced that if China does not withdraw its retaliatory tariffs, he will immediately impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese products starting from April 9.

[Donald Trump / U.S. President: "If a country has a big surplus with us, like China has a massive surplus that they take and they spend on their military. Well, we don't want that."]

He also warned that all talks requested by China with the U.S. will be canceled.

Instead, Trump explained that negotiations with other countries will begin immediately.

[Donald Trump / U.S. President: "We are making tremendous progress with a lot of countries, and the courties that really took advantage of us are now saying, 'please, negotiate.'"]

Trump's decision is interpreted as a strategy to respond separately to China, which has the largest trade deficit, and other countries.

In particular, it seems to be an intention to focus on hitting China, which is opposing the U.S., to quell the willingness of other countries to retaliate against the U.S.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also stated, "China has chosen a path of self-isolation with its retaliatory measures," adding that "more than 50 countries are joining to create a fair global trade system."

The tariff chicken game between the U.S. and China, with tit-for-tat retaliation, is heating up.

President Trump has left the door open for negotiations worldwide, but it seems he will concentrate his firepower specifically on China.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump warns China: 50% more tariffs
    • 입력 2025-04-09 00:56:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump has warned China that if it does not immediately withdraw its retaliatory tariffs, he will impose an additional 50% tariff.

He stated that he will begin negotiations with other countries excluding China immediately.

First, we go to Washington with reporter Kim Ji-sook.

[Report]

In response to the announcement of a 34% retaliatory tariff by China against the U.S. reciprocal tariffs, President Trump also chose a strong retaliation.

He announced that if China does not withdraw its retaliatory tariffs, he will immediately impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese products starting from April 9.

[Donald Trump / U.S. President: "If a country has a big surplus with us, like China has a massive surplus that they take and they spend on their military. Well, we don't want that."]

He also warned that all talks requested by China with the U.S. will be canceled.

Instead, Trump explained that negotiations with other countries will begin immediately.

[Donald Trump / U.S. President: "We are making tremendous progress with a lot of countries, and the courties that really took advantage of us are now saying, 'please, negotiate.'"]

Trump's decision is interpreted as a strategy to respond separately to China, which has the largest trade deficit, and other countries.

In particular, it seems to be an intention to focus on hitting China, which is opposing the U.S., to quell the willingness of other countries to retaliate against the U.S.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also stated, "China has chosen a path of self-isolation with its retaliatory measures," adding that "more than 50 countries are joining to create a fair global trade system."

The tariff chicken game between the U.S. and China, with tit-for-tat retaliation, is heating up.

President Trump has left the door open for negotiations worldwide, but it seems he will concentrate his firepower specifically on China.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”
한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명

한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명
전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”

전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”
6월 3일 제21대 대선…<br>공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터

6월 3일 제21대 대선…공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.