Trump warns China: 50% more tariffs

U.S. President Trump has warned China that if it does not immediately withdraw its retaliatory tariffs, he will impose an additional 50% tariff.



He stated that he will begin negotiations with other countries excluding China immediately.



First, we go to Washington with reporter Kim Ji-sook.



[Report]



In response to the announcement of a 34% retaliatory tariff by China against the U.S. reciprocal tariffs, President Trump also chose a strong retaliation.



He announced that if China does not withdraw its retaliatory tariffs, he will immediately impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese products starting from April 9.



[Donald Trump / U.S. President: " If a country has a big surplus with us, like China has a massive surplus that they take and they spend on their military. Well, we don't want that."]



He also warned that all talks requested by China with the U.S. will be canceled.



Instead, Trump explained that negotiations with other countries will begin immediately.



[Donald Trump / U.S. President: "We are making tremendous progress with a lot of countries, and the courties that really took advantage of us are now saying, 'please, negotiate.'"]



Trump's decision is interpreted as a strategy to respond separately to China, which has the largest trade deficit, and other countries.



In particular, it seems to be an intention to focus on hitting China, which is opposing the U.S., to quell the willingness of other countries to retaliate against the U.S.



Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also stated, "China has chosen a path of self-isolation with its retaliatory measures," adding that "more than 50 countries are joining to create a fair global trade system."



The tariff chicken game between the U.S. and China, with tit-for-tat retaliation, is heating up.



President Trump has left the door open for negotiations worldwide, but it seems he will concentrate his firepower specifically on China.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



