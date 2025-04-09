News 9

Han's first call with Trump

[Anchor]

This is breaking news.

Acting President Han Duck-soo has just spoken on the phone with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye is on the line.

Shin, it seems that the first phone call has finally taken place.

[Report]

Acting President Han Duck-soo has just started a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

This is the first communication between the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. since the start of Trump's second term.

Looking back at the precedent where Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn had three phone calls lasting about 30 minutes in 2017, it seems that this call will also last a similar length of time.

The key point is how much discussion will take place regarding the pressing issue of U.S. tariffs.

Since the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy have been reviewing proposals to present to the U.S., it is possible that Acting President Han will mention some of these during the call.

Additionally, it is expected that the maintenance and strengthening of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, as well as issues like the designation of sensitive countries, will be discussed.

Since the emergency martial law situation in December last year, high-level consultations with the U.S. have been completely halted.

There were significant concerns that a phone call with President Trump would be virtually impossible after Acting President Han faced impeachment.

However, since the impeachment ruling was already made on the 4th, and from the U.S. perspective, reciprocal tariffs have been announced, it is interpreted that normal-level consultations have become possible.

Earlier, the U.S. State Department stated on the day of the Constitutional Court ruling, "We will work with Acting President Han Duck-soo and the South Korean government until a new president is elected in Korea," and "We will strive to ensure the stability and continuity of the South Korea-U.S. alliance."

We will provide more details as they come in.

