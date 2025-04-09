News 9

Parties push election policies

[Anchor]

Political parties are also moving quickly with policy initiatives to gain the upper hand in the presidential race.

The Democratic Party proposed to the government to hold a policy consultation meeting to discuss tariff responses and supplementary budgets, while the People Power Party urged the government to review the 10 trillion won supplementary budget and pass the uncontested portions first.

Reporter Son Seo-young has more.

[Report]

The Democratic Party has judged that the 'tariff bomb' from Trump has put our economy in a 'national crisis level.'

They proposed that the government and political parties hold a policy consultation meeting to discuss trade issues and the supplementary budget.

[Jin Sung-joon/Chairman of the Democratic Party Policy Committee: "When there is no ruling party, policy consultation councils between the government and political parties can be established for coordination. The National Assembly and government must serve as a breakwater against the shock to people's livelihoods and trade."]

They urged that the government's announced '10 trillion won supplementary budget' is insufficient and should be boldly increased.

They are demanding a supplementary budget that includes a four-part package for boosting consumption and aggressive fiscal spending.

The People Power Party also stated that our economy is on the brink and called for a review of the '10 trillion won supplementary budget.'

They suggested expanding support for export companies and increasing the budget for domestic demand to proactively respond to the economic recession.

They emphasized that passing the supplementary budget within this month is their top priority and proposed passing items that are free of political dispute first.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "This must be handled not based on personal ambition or party interest, but solely with the people's livelihoods and the national interest in mind. Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party, who constantly demanded a supplementary budget, must now take responsibility for their words."]

Regarding Lee Jae-myung's recent comment that ending the insurrection crisis must come before constitutional reform, the People Power Party accused him of contradicting his stance from three years ago and called on him to keep his promises.

The Democratic Party responded that pushing for constitutional reform during the short presidential campaign period is unrealistic and accused the ruling party of trying to distract from the ongoing political crisis.

KBS News, Son Seo-young.

공지·정정

