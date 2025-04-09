Finding hope after the wildfire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been nearly ten days since the large forest fire in the Gyeongbuk region was extinguished, but the situation in the affected areas has not changed significantly.



Residents are struggling to find hope amid the ruins, but they are in desperate need of assistance.



Reporter Kim Do-hoon has the story.



[Report]



A seaside village turned to ashes in an instant by the raging flames, residents are still enduring the acrid smell as they dry freshly harvested seaweed.



The seaweed processing work, which was halted due to the forest fire, has resumed.



[Kim Jeong-soon/Resident of Nomul-ri, Yeongdeok-gun, Gyeongbuk: "Whatever happens, we have to return to normal. We can go back to our homes, though but it smells.... We have to return to our daily lives; no one is going to feed us, right?"]



Normally bustling with activity during the snow crab and flatfish season, the port is now quiet even during lunchtime.



With the flow of tourists cut off, group reservations have been canceled one after another, and residents are facing a double blow of wildfire damage and declining sales.



[Shin Eun-jae/Resident of Gyeongjeong 3-ri, Yeongdeok-gun, Gyeongbuk: "If I ask for my house to be restored first, that would be my greed. I hope they quickly restore the Blue Road (the East Coast Trail) so that people can come back..."]



In Yeongdeok-gun, which suffered the largest forest fire damage in Gyeongbuk with over 1,500 houses destroyed and 10 lives lost, the damage assessment is still ongoing.



Many residents are unable to even think about demolishing their burned homes and continue to live in evacuation shelters.



[Park Dong-soo/Resident of Nomul-ri, Yeongdeok-gun, Gyeongbuk: "Everything has become so desolate that we are just looking to the government. But nothing is progressing."]



Residents who lost everything in an instant due to the wildfire are in urgent need of helping hands to help them get back on their feet.



This is KBS News, Kim Do-hoon.



