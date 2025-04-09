동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The fifth match of the women's professional volleyball championship drew intense attention as it marked Kim Yeon-koung's last game as a player.



After returning to Korea, Kim Yeon-koung had only achieved runner-up three times; did she manage to conclude her final championship match with a happy ending?



Park Sun-woo, please share the details.



[Report]



Yes, fans who wanted to see Kim Yeon-koung's final stage kept coming,leading to sold-out crowds for all five championship matches.



Fans took commemorative photos in front of Kim Yeon-koung's picture and eased their disappointment by engraving her name and jersey number on their uniforms.



Wearing a serious expression, Kim Yeon-koung prepared for her last dance, pouring everything into the first set.



Even while falling, she successfully executed a brilliant attack and blocked Mega's powerful spikes at critical moments.



It was hard to believe she was a player on the verge of retirement, as Kim Yeon-koung already scored double digits in the first set.



In the second set, Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders was down 21 to 24, but they showcased their resilience by dramatically turning the game around.



Kim Yeon-koung scored to ignite the chase and resolved the deuce situation on her own, winning the second set as well.



Just when it seemed Kim Yeon-koung's last dance would end like this, Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks' determination not to remain in a supporting role was remarkable.



Led by Mega, they won two consecutive sets, pushing the match to the final fifth set.



The full-set battles that unfolded for four consecutive matches since the second game culminated in an unprecedented championship, with Heungkuk Life emerging victorious in the end.



In her final challenge, Kim Yeon-koung fulfilled her long-cherished dream of winning, ending her volleyball career on a high note.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!