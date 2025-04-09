News 9

Kim Yeon-koung's last dance

입력 2025.04.09 (01:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The fifth match of the women's professional volleyball championship drew intense attention as it marked Kim Yeon-koung's last game as a player.

After returning to Korea, Kim Yeon-koung had only achieved runner-up three times; did she manage to conclude her final championship match with a happy ending?

Park Sun-woo, please share the details.

[Report]

Yes, fans who wanted to see Kim Yeon-koung's final stage kept coming,leading to sold-out crowds for all five championship matches.

Fans took commemorative photos in front of Kim Yeon-koung's picture and eased their disappointment by engraving her name and jersey number on their uniforms.

Wearing a serious expression, Kim Yeon-koung prepared for her last dance, pouring everything into the first set.

Even while falling, she successfully executed a brilliant attack and blocked Mega's powerful spikes at critical moments.

It was hard to believe she was a player on the verge of retirement, as Kim Yeon-koung already scored double digits in the first set.

In the second set, Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders was down 21 to 24, but they showcased their resilience by dramatically turning the game around.

Kim Yeon-koung scored to ignite the chase and resolved the deuce situation on her own, winning the second set as well.

Just when it seemed Kim Yeon-koung's last dance would end like this, Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks' determination not to remain in a supporting role was remarkable.

Led by Mega, they won two consecutive sets, pushing the match to the final fifth set.

The full-set battles that unfolded for four consecutive matches since the second game culminated in an unprecedented championship, with Heungkuk Life emerging victorious in the end.

In her final challenge, Kim Yeon-koung fulfilled her long-cherished dream of winning, ending her volleyball career on a high note.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Yeon-koung's last dance
    • 입력 2025-04-09 01:57:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

The fifth match of the women's professional volleyball championship drew intense attention as it marked Kim Yeon-koung's last game as a player.

After returning to Korea, Kim Yeon-koung had only achieved runner-up three times; did she manage to conclude her final championship match with a happy ending?

Park Sun-woo, please share the details.

[Report]

Yes, fans who wanted to see Kim Yeon-koung's final stage kept coming,leading to sold-out crowds for all five championship matches.

Fans took commemorative photos in front of Kim Yeon-koung's picture and eased their disappointment by engraving her name and jersey number on their uniforms.

Wearing a serious expression, Kim Yeon-koung prepared for her last dance, pouring everything into the first set.

Even while falling, she successfully executed a brilliant attack and blocked Mega's powerful spikes at critical moments.

It was hard to believe she was a player on the verge of retirement, as Kim Yeon-koung already scored double digits in the first set.

In the second set, Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders was down 21 to 24, but they showcased their resilience by dramatically turning the game around.

Kim Yeon-koung scored to ignite the chase and resolved the deuce situation on her own, winning the second set as well.

Just when it seemed Kim Yeon-koung's last dance would end like this, Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks' determination not to remain in a supporting role was remarkable.

Led by Mega, they won two consecutive sets, pushing the match to the final fifth set.

The full-set battles that unfolded for four consecutive matches since the second game culminated in an unprecedented championship, with Heungkuk Life emerging victorious in the end.

In her final challenge, Kim Yeon-koung fulfilled her long-cherished dream of winning, ending her volleyball career on a high note.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”
한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명

한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명
전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”

전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”
6월 3일 제21대 대선…<br>공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터

6월 3일 제21대 대선…공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.