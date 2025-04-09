NEC to cancel preferential hires

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The National Election Commission has initiated the process to cancel the appointments of high-ranking officials' children who are under suspicion of 'preferential hiring'.



This action is in accordance with the Personnel Management Office's interpretation that appointments can be canceled if they were made through misconduct.



Reporter Oh Dae-seong has the details.



[Report]



Former Deputy Secretary General Song Bong-seop is currently on trial for allegations of his child's unfair hiring.



It was revealed during an audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection that in 2018, he requested the hiring of his daughter by telling the personnel officer of the Chungbuk Election Commission that she is diligent and kind.



Former Secretary General Park Chan-jin also resigned voluntarily two years ago when the issue of preferential hiring for children came to light.



However, the ten individuals directly involved in the preferential hiring allegations are still working at the Election Commission.



[Cho Eun-hee/Member of the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee, People Power Party: "Do you have any intention to have your daughter resign? Do you intend to have her resign or not?"]



[Park Chan-jin/Former Secretary General of the National Election Commission: "That is a matter of personal will..."]



[Song Bong-seop/Former Deputy Secretary General of the National Election Commission: "I don't think it's a matter for me to decide..."]



The Election Commission initially stated that it would be difficult to apply the law to cancel their appointments, but has now announced that it is proceeding with the cancellation process.



This follows a recent interpretation by the Ministry of Personnel Management that appointments linked to hiring misconduct can be cancelled even before relevant laws are enacted.



Last week, notices were sent to the individuals requesting their attendance at a hearing, and after listening to their opinions and conducting the hearing, a decision will be made regarding the cancellation of their appointments.



The Election Commission also stated that six individuals who improperly handled their duties during the hiring process received severe disciplinary actions, while ten received minor disciplinary actions.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.



