News 9

NEC to cancel preferential hires

입력 2025.04.09 (01:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The National Election Commission has initiated the process to cancel the appointments of high-ranking officials' children who are under suspicion of 'preferential hiring'.

This action is in accordance with the Personnel Management Office's interpretation that appointments can be canceled if they were made through misconduct.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong has the details.

[Report]

Former Deputy Secretary General Song Bong-seop is currently on trial for allegations of his child's unfair hiring.

It was revealed during an audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection that in 2018, he requested the hiring of his daughter by telling the personnel officer of the Chungbuk Election Commission that she is diligent and kind.

Former Secretary General Park Chan-jin also resigned voluntarily two years ago when the issue of preferential hiring for children came to light.

However, the ten individuals directly involved in the preferential hiring allegations are still working at the Election Commission.

[Cho Eun-hee/Member of the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee, People Power Party: "Do you have any intention to have your daughter resign? Do you intend to have her resign or not?"]

[Park Chan-jin/Former Secretary General of the National Election Commission: "That is a matter of personal will..."]

[Song Bong-seop/Former Deputy Secretary General of the National Election Commission: "I don't think it's a matter for me to decide..."]

The Election Commission initially stated that it would be difficult to apply the law to cancel their appointments, but has now announced that it is proceeding with the cancellation process.

This follows a recent interpretation by the Ministry of Personnel Management that appointments linked to hiring misconduct can be cancelled even before relevant laws are enacted.

Last week, notices were sent to the individuals requesting their attendance at a hearing, and after listening to their opinions and conducting the hearing, a decision will be made regarding the cancellation of their appointments.

The Election Commission also stated that six individuals who improperly handled their duties during the hiring process received severe disciplinary actions, while ten received minor disciplinary actions.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • NEC to cancel preferential hires
    • 입력 2025-04-09 01:57:39
    News 9
[Anchor]

The National Election Commission has initiated the process to cancel the appointments of high-ranking officials' children who are under suspicion of 'preferential hiring'.

This action is in accordance with the Personnel Management Office's interpretation that appointments can be canceled if they were made through misconduct.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong has the details.

[Report]

Former Deputy Secretary General Song Bong-seop is currently on trial for allegations of his child's unfair hiring.

It was revealed during an audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection that in 2018, he requested the hiring of his daughter by telling the personnel officer of the Chungbuk Election Commission that she is diligent and kind.

Former Secretary General Park Chan-jin also resigned voluntarily two years ago when the issue of preferential hiring for children came to light.

However, the ten individuals directly involved in the preferential hiring allegations are still working at the Election Commission.

[Cho Eun-hee/Member of the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee, People Power Party: "Do you have any intention to have your daughter resign? Do you intend to have her resign or not?"]

[Park Chan-jin/Former Secretary General of the National Election Commission: "That is a matter of personal will..."]

[Song Bong-seop/Former Deputy Secretary General of the National Election Commission: "I don't think it's a matter for me to decide..."]

The Election Commission initially stated that it would be difficult to apply the law to cancel their appointments, but has now announced that it is proceeding with the cancellation process.

This follows a recent interpretation by the Ministry of Personnel Management that appointments linked to hiring misconduct can be cancelled even before relevant laws are enacted.

Last week, notices were sent to the individuals requesting their attendance at a hearing, and after listening to their opinions and conducting the hearing, a decision will be made regarding the cancellation of their appointments.

The Election Commission also stated that six individuals who improperly handled their duties during the hiring process received severe disciplinary actions, while ten received minor disciplinary actions.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.
오대성
오대성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”
한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명

한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명
전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”

전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”
6월 3일 제21대 대선…<br>공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터

6월 3일 제21대 대선…공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.