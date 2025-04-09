News 9

Deepening medical gap

입력 2025.04.09 (01:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the 1960s and 70s, there were very few doctors in rural areas.

Residents had difficulty receiving even basic medical care.

To prevent this medical gap, the public health doctor system was established.

Since 1979, it has been deployed in medically underserved areas, serving as a support system.

Medical students who obtained their doctor qualifications were required to serve in these underserved areas instead of enlisting in the military.

However, recently, the number of public health doctors has significantly decreased.

It has dropped by 27% compared to five years ago, nearly a thousand fewer, and if we exclude dental and oriental medicine, it has decreased to half.

To understand why the number of public health doctors is declining and what the situation is like on the ground, reporter Joo Hyun-ji has investigated.

[Report]

In a rural health center, a public health doctor prescribes medication to a patient remotely.

[“I will give you a month's supply of blood pressure medication just as you have been taking it.”]

Due to the shortage of public health doctors, patients with mobility issues are receiving remote consultations.

In Namwon, Jeollabuk-do Province, there were 16 public health doctors, one at each of the 16 health centers, just four years ago, but now there are only 7.

[Yeo Jae-jin/Public Health Doctor: “When I first came, I was responsible for one health center, but now I am responsible for two, and I will soon be responsible for three. Also, the number of patients I treat is increasing...”]

The total population of Namwon is about 75,000.

When the service period of two public health doctors expires this month, only 5 public health doctors will remain in the area.

Since the number of new recruits is less than those whose service is ending, the number of public health doctors is significantly decreasing nationwide.

Moreover, last year's conflicts between the government and the medical community have exacerbated the situation.

The number of medical students choosing active duty instead of becoming public health doctors has greatly increased due to opposition to the increase in medical school admissions.

Last year, over 1,300 medical students enlisted in active duty, a dramatic increase compared to the previous three years, which saw only about a hundred each year.

Even the remaining public health doctors have been reassigned to higher-level hospitals facing doctor shortages due to the departure of residents, leading to the suspension of operations at health centers.

The government has been discussing measures to reduce the service period from three years to expand the number of public health doctors, but progress has been slow due to the impeachment of the president.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Deepening medical gap
    • 입력 2025-04-09 01:57:39
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the 1960s and 70s, there were very few doctors in rural areas.

Residents had difficulty receiving even basic medical care.

To prevent this medical gap, the public health doctor system was established.

Since 1979, it has been deployed in medically underserved areas, serving as a support system.

Medical students who obtained their doctor qualifications were required to serve in these underserved areas instead of enlisting in the military.

However, recently, the number of public health doctors has significantly decreased.

It has dropped by 27% compared to five years ago, nearly a thousand fewer, and if we exclude dental and oriental medicine, it has decreased to half.

To understand why the number of public health doctors is declining and what the situation is like on the ground, reporter Joo Hyun-ji has investigated.

[Report]

In a rural health center, a public health doctor prescribes medication to a patient remotely.

[“I will give you a month's supply of blood pressure medication just as you have been taking it.”]

Due to the shortage of public health doctors, patients with mobility issues are receiving remote consultations.

In Namwon, Jeollabuk-do Province, there were 16 public health doctors, one at each of the 16 health centers, just four years ago, but now there are only 7.

[Yeo Jae-jin/Public Health Doctor: “When I first came, I was responsible for one health center, but now I am responsible for two, and I will soon be responsible for three. Also, the number of patients I treat is increasing...”]

The total population of Namwon is about 75,000.

When the service period of two public health doctors expires this month, only 5 public health doctors will remain in the area.

Since the number of new recruits is less than those whose service is ending, the number of public health doctors is significantly decreasing nationwide.

Moreover, last year's conflicts between the government and the medical community have exacerbated the situation.

The number of medical students choosing active duty instead of becoming public health doctors has greatly increased due to opposition to the increase in medical school admissions.

Last year, over 1,300 medical students enlisted in active duty, a dramatic increase compared to the previous three years, which saw only about a hundred each year.

Even the remaining public health doctors have been reassigned to higher-level hospitals facing doctor shortages due to the departure of residents, leading to the suspension of operations at health centers.

The government has been discussing measures to reduce the service period from three years to expand the number of public health doctors, but progress has been slow due to the impeachment of the president.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.
주현지
주현지

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”

한덕수-트럼프 첫 통화…“조선·LNG·무역균형 협력 논의”
한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명

한 대행, ‘대통령몫’ 헌법재판관에 이완규·함상훈 지명
전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”

전격 지명 배경은?…“국회 동의 없이 임명 가능”
6월 3일 제21대 대선…<br>공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터

6월 3일 제21대 대선…공식 선거운동 5월 12일부터
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.