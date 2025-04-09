Deepening medical gap

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the 1960s and 70s, there were very few doctors in rural areas.



Residents had difficulty receiving even basic medical care.



To prevent this medical gap, the public health doctor system was established.



Since 1979, it has been deployed in medically underserved areas, serving as a support system.



Medical students who obtained their doctor qualifications were required to serve in these underserved areas instead of enlisting in the military.



However, recently, the number of public health doctors has significantly decreased.



It has dropped by 27% compared to five years ago, nearly a thousand fewer, and if we exclude dental and oriental medicine, it has decreased to half.



To understand why the number of public health doctors is declining and what the situation is like on the ground, reporter Joo Hyun-ji has investigated.



[Report]



In a rural health center, a public health doctor prescribes medication to a patient remotely.



[“I will give you a month's supply of blood pressure medication just as you have been taking it.”]



Due to the shortage of public health doctors, patients with mobility issues are receiving remote consultations.



In Namwon, Jeollabuk-do Province, there were 16 public health doctors, one at each of the 16 health centers, just four years ago, but now there are only 7.



[Yeo Jae-jin/Public Health Doctor: “When I first came, I was responsible for one health center, but now I am responsible for two, and I will soon be responsible for three. Also, the number of patients I treat is increasing...”]



The total population of Namwon is about 75,000.



When the service period of two public health doctors expires this month, only 5 public health doctors will remain in the area.



Since the number of new recruits is less than those whose service is ending, the number of public health doctors is significantly decreasing nationwide.



Moreover, last year's conflicts between the government and the medical community have exacerbated the situation.



The number of medical students choosing active duty instead of becoming public health doctors has greatly increased due to opposition to the increase in medical school admissions.



Last year, over 1,300 medical students enlisted in active duty, a dramatic increase compared to the previous three years, which saw only about a hundred each year.



Even the remaining public health doctors have been reassigned to higher-level hospitals facing doctor shortages due to the departure of residents, leading to the suspension of operations at health centers.



The government has been discussing measures to reduce the service period from three years to expand the number of public health doctors, but progress has been slow due to the impeachment of the president.



This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.



