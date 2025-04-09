News 9

25 years for killing ex-girlfriend

입력 2025.04.09 (01:57)

[Anchor]

A man in his 30s, who was on trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the first trial.

The victim's family expressed their dissatisfaction, stating that despite the recognition of a planned crime, the sentence was lower than what the prosecution had requested.

This is a report by reporter Kim Young-rok.

[Report]

A man in his 30s murdered his ex-girlfriend.

He hid in front of the woman's house and, when she opened the door to receive a delivery, he broke in and killed her with a weapon he had prepared in advance.

The man, who was tried while in custody, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and ordered to wear a location tracking device for 10 years by the first trial court.

The court determined that the man had planned the crime, as he had possessed the weapon in advance and waited for four hours near the victim's residence.

The defense argued that the act was impulsive due to a diminished mental state, but the court did not accept this claim.

The court particularly noted that the method of the crime was brutal and that the defendant was evading responsibility by claiming he was unable to make normal judgments due to excessive drug use, which contributed to the heavy sentence.

The victim's family protested that the sentence was excessively low compared to the life imprisonment requested by the prosecution.

[Victim's family member/voice altered: "The court acknowledged it was a premeditated crime, yet concluded with a sentence of only 25 years. It doesn't make sense."]

[Lee Da-sol/Team Leader, Busan Sexual Violence Counseling Center: "It should have sentenced him to life imprisonment to send a message that this is a serious social issue and a grave crime."]

The prosecution is also investigating additional complaints from the victim's family, who stated that the man had stalked her over 400 times, including his attempts to break into her residence and assaults before the crime.

KBS News, Kim Young-rok.

