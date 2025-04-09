[News Today] Han-Trump 28-minute phone talks

입력 2025-04-09 15:59:03 수정 2025-04-09 15:59:56 News Today





[LEAD]

Acting President Han Duck-soo held his first conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump over the phone. In their discussion, President Trump brought up pressing issues for Korea, including trade imbalances and the financial contributions to defense costs.



[REPORT]

Acting President Han Duck-soo held phone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump for 28 minutes on Tuesday night.



It marks their first dialogue since Trump's second term began.



Some 30 minutes after the phone call, Trump wrote on social media that he discussed tariffs and what he called South Korea's "tremendous and unsustainable" trade surplus with the U.S.



He said they also discussed shipbuilding, large scale purchase of U.S. LNG and their joint venture in an Alaskan pipeline.



Trump also mentioned defense payments, an area Seoul has been avoiding to remark on.



He noted that Seoul began paying billions of dollars during his first term, but the Biden administration ended the deal.



Still, he hinted at a possible great agreement signaling his intent to renegotiate defense cost-sharing.



Since 2019, Korea has paid its share in the one trillion won range, or over 670 million dollars, and Trump's demand for Seoul to pay several times more was never met.



In the post, Trump also said that

"one stop shopping" is a beautiful and efficient process, hinting at negotiations that combine trade, industry and security issues.



Meanwhile, Han highlighted the will for higher-level cooperation with Washington in shipbuilding, LNG and also trade balance.



He made clear that Seoul will present alternative measures to reduce the trade deficit, which is the goal of Trump's tariff campaign.



Han Duck-soo / Acting President

Assess what this kind of 25% means for us and we should, in a very cool way,

negotiate with them.



Han also told CNN that Korea will not fight but negotiate with the U.S., noting that a joint response with China and Japan is not in Korea's interest.