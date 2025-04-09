News Today

[News Today] Presidential hopefuls join the race

입력 2025.04.09 (15:59)

[LEAD]
As we approach the presidential election on June 3rd, the race is already heating up. Candidates from rival parties have declared they'd run for the Presidential Election.

[REPORT]
Lee Jae-myung stepped down from his Democratic Party chair post on Wednesday to run for presidency.

Discussions and preparations are being held on when he would officially announce his presidential candidacy.

Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
I believe that people would overcome this crisis by using their superior DNA that helped them surmount past difficulties and I will join their journey.

On Wednesday, Gyeonggi-do Governor Kim Dong-yeon declared that he will join the presidential race ahead of his visit to the United States to deal with tariffs.

Kim Dong-yeon / Gyeonggi-do Governor
Change of administration is not enough. A bigger, substantial change is necessary.

Ex-labor minister Kim Moon-soo, who had resigned from his post Tuesday, joined the People Power Party Wednesday and announced that he would run for president.

Kim Moon-soo/ Former Minister of Employment and Labor
I will rectify Lee Jae-myung's DP that will throw Korea into chaos and destruction with lies and deception.

Earlier on Tuesday, PPP lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo declared his candidacy for the fourth time and promoted his 'appeal to the moderates.'

Ahn Cheol-soo / People Power Party
Please choose me, Ahn Cheol-soo, the only candidate that can defeat Lee Jae-myung.

Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok and Gyeongsangbuk-do Governor Lee Cheol-woo also said they would join the race.

Meanwhile, Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party registered as a preliminary candidate for presidential election to kick off his election campaign.

