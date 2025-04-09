[News Today] Constitutional Court justices nominated

News Today





[LEAD]

Acting President Han Duck-soo swiftly nominated successors for Justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-sun, who retire next week. It's the first instance of an acting president nominating Constitutional Court judges on behalf of the president. The People Power Party supported this decision, while the Democratic Party criticized it as unconstitutional.



[REPORT]

Acting President Han Duck-soo has nominated candidates for Constitutional Court justices - Government Legislation Minister Lee Wan-kyu and Seoul High Court senior judge Ham Sang-hun.



They would replace justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-son, who are to retire on April 18.



It's the first instance of an acting president nominating Constitutional Court judges on behalf of the president.



Lee Wan-kyu is former President Yoon Suk Yeol's law school classmate. He also served as an advisor on the Yoon administration's transition team.



He triggered controversy for changing his mobile phone right after attending a presidential safe house meeting in Samcheong-dong, Seoul on the day martial law was lifted.



Lee Wan-kyu / Minister of Government Legislation (April 8)

I feel a heavy responsibility during this grave time. I believe my duty now is to prepare thoroughly.



Ham Sang-hun is a veteran jurist with 30 years of experience in trials.

He served as a Constitution research officer at the Constitutional Court and a chief presiding judge of the Seoul Administrative Court.



The People Power Party says it was the right decision to prevent the Constitutional Court from becoming paralyzed.



The Democratic Party vowed legal action, calling the move unconstitutional and beyond the powers of an acting president. The party claimed it’s an attempt by insurrection forces to take over the Constitutional Court.



National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has also expressed opposition and vowed to decline a request for confirmation hearings.