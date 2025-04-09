News Today

[News Today] Constitutional Court justices nominated

입력 2025.04.09 (15:59) 수정 2025.04.09 (16:00)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Acting President Han Duck-soo swiftly nominated successors for Justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-sun, who retire next week. It's the first instance of an acting president nominating Constitutional Court judges on behalf of the president. The People Power Party supported this decision, while the Democratic Party criticized it as unconstitutional.

[REPORT]
Acting President Han Duck-soo has nominated candidates for Constitutional Court justices - Government Legislation Minister Lee Wan-kyu and Seoul High Court senior judge Ham Sang-hun.

They would replace justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-son, who are to retire on April 18.

It's the first instance of an acting president nominating Constitutional Court judges on behalf of the president.

Lee Wan-kyu is former President Yoon Suk Yeol's law school classmate. He also served as an advisor on the Yoon administration's transition team.

He triggered controversy for changing his mobile phone right after attending a presidential safe house meeting in Samcheong-dong, Seoul on the day martial law was lifted.

Lee Wan-kyu / Minister of Government Legislation (April 8)
I feel a heavy responsibility during this grave time. I believe my duty now is to prepare thoroughly.

Ham Sang-hun is a veteran jurist with 30 years of experience in trials.
He served as a Constitution research officer at the Constitutional Court and a chief presiding judge of the Seoul Administrative Court.

The People Power Party says it was the right decision to prevent the Constitutional Court from becoming paralyzed.

The Democratic Party vowed legal action, calling the move unconstitutional and beyond the powers of an acting president. The party claimed it’s an attempt by insurrection forces to take over the Constitutional Court.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has also expressed opposition and vowed to decline a request for confirmation hearings.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Constitutional Court justices nominated
    • 입력 2025-04-09 15:59:25
    • 수정2025-04-09 16:00:23
    News Today

[LEAD]
Acting President Han Duck-soo swiftly nominated successors for Justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-sun, who retire next week. It's the first instance of an acting president nominating Constitutional Court judges on behalf of the president. The People Power Party supported this decision, while the Democratic Party criticized it as unconstitutional.

[REPORT]
Acting President Han Duck-soo has nominated candidates for Constitutional Court justices - Government Legislation Minister Lee Wan-kyu and Seoul High Court senior judge Ham Sang-hun.

They would replace justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-son, who are to retire on April 18.

It's the first instance of an acting president nominating Constitutional Court judges on behalf of the president.

Lee Wan-kyu is former President Yoon Suk Yeol's law school classmate. He also served as an advisor on the Yoon administration's transition team.

He triggered controversy for changing his mobile phone right after attending a presidential safe house meeting in Samcheong-dong, Seoul on the day martial law was lifted.

Lee Wan-kyu / Minister of Government Legislation (April 8)
I feel a heavy responsibility during this grave time. I believe my duty now is to prepare thoroughly.

Ham Sang-hun is a veteran jurist with 30 years of experience in trials.
He served as a Constitution research officer at the Constitutional Court and a chief presiding judge of the Seoul Administrative Court.

The People Power Party says it was the right decision to prevent the Constitutional Court from becoming paralyzed.

The Democratic Party vowed legal action, calling the move unconstitutional and beyond the powers of an acting president. The party claimed it’s an attempt by insurrection forces to take over the Constitutional Court.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has also expressed opposition and vowed to decline a request for confirmation hearings.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 전 의원 보석 허가

법원, ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 전 의원 보석 허가
‘억대 금품수수’ 전준경 전 민주연 부원장 징역 2년 6개월

‘억대 금품수수’ 전준경 전 민주연 부원장 징역 2년 6개월
‘중국엔 104%’ 상호 관세 발효<br>…한국, 본격 협상 나서

‘중국엔 104%’ 상호 관세 발효…한국, 본격 협상 나서
이재명 “새로운 일 시작” 대표직 사퇴·김문수 “이재명, 확실히 바로잡겠다” 출사표

이재명 “새로운 일 시작” 대표직 사퇴·김문수 “이재명, 확실히 바로잡겠다” 출사표
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.