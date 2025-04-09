News Today

[News Today] More newborn abusing nurses exposed

[LEAD]
A report emerged of a nurse accused of abusing newborns at a hospital in Daegu. Following these claims, similar allegations against other nurses have been confirmed at the same hospital. Police are now expanding their investigation.

[REPORT]
A photo posted on a social media account of the nurses working in a neonatal intensive care unit.

The caption on this photo of a newborn on a respirator says the baby has 'a bad temper' and another photo of a baby wrapped tightly with a blanket describes the infant was 'restrained because he angered me.'

More photos of abused newborns were released when a controversy erupted after a Daegu Catholic University Medical Center nurse posted a picture of a newborn with concerning captions.

Father of the Abused Newborn / (VOICE MODIFIED)
I got the photo when my baby was about to be turned into a public issue, telling me that nothing like this should happen again.

The hospital carried out an internal inspection and found that later allegations were true.

The hospital said they found two more nurses who had posted the photos of newborns on social media. The hospital management added that they will hold a personnel committee meeting to decide on their disciplinary measures.

The hospital president issued an official apology and admitted that the nurse had behaved improperly.

Kim Yoon-young/ Pres., Daegu Catholic Univ. Medical Center (April 5)
I'm sincerely sorry for causing immense shock and heartache to the parents who trusted us with their precious children.

Police investigation into the allegations is in full swing as well.

The police have searched the accused nurse's home and seized her cell phone while extending their probe into other nurses whose abusive actions were confirmed later.

Father of the Abused Newborn / (VOICE MODIFIED)
The hospital president hasn't said anything about preventing such an incident from recurring. Does that make sense?

The hospital said they're trying to find out if other infants were abused and is planning to contact the newborns' families when they get the outcomes.

