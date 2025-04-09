[News Today] Prison term for drug-laced drinks

The Supreme Court upheld a 23-year sentence for a key figure in a case where students were unknowingly given drinks spiked with drugs, supposedly to boost their focus. This shocking incident unfolded right in the middle of Seoul's Gangnam-gu district, an area known for private academies. The court emphasized the severity of the crime, especially the exploitation of minors for financial gain.



Two people roaming the street with something in their hands approach passing students.



They are later seen offering them something.



It's a beverage containing milk mixed with methamphetamine.



A court has sentenced the culprit, a 20-something man surnamed Lee, to 23 years in jail for ordering the production and distribution of drug-laced beverages.



The first trial court sentenced him to 23 years in prison for committing a condemnable and sinister act of using minors to reap profits.



The second and third trial courts upheld the initial sentence for the same reasons.



In 2023, 13 students received drug-laced drinks in a private academy area in Gangnam, Seoul.



Six of them suffered from hallucinations after consuming the drinks.



They said the drink would help boost concentration and asked to write reviews after trying them.



The perpetrators intended to contact the students' parents and extort money by threatening to report their children for using methamphetamine, but were eventually caught by police.



Lee, who was on Interpol's Red Notice, was captured in China about 50 days after committing the crime and was brought back to Korea.