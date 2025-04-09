News Today

[News Today] Prison term for drug-laced drinks

입력 2025.04.09 (16:00) 수정 2025.04.09 (16:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Supreme Court upheld a 23-year sentence for a key figure in a case where students were unknowingly given drinks spiked with drugs, supposedly to boost their focus. This shocking incident unfolded right in the middle of Seoul's Gangnam-gu district, an area known for private academies. The court emphasized the severity of the crime, especially the exploitation of minors for financial gain.

[REPORT]
Two people roaming the street with something in their hands approach passing students.

They are later seen offering them something.

It's a beverage containing milk mixed with methamphetamine.

A court has sentenced the culprit, a 20-something man surnamed Lee, to 23 years in jail for ordering the production and distribution of drug-laced beverages.

The first trial court sentenced him to 23 years in prison for committing a condemnable and sinister act of using minors to reap profits.

The second and third trial courts upheld the initial sentence for the same reasons.

In 2023, 13 students received drug-laced drinks in a private academy area in Gangnam, Seoul.

Six of them suffered from hallucinations after consuming the drinks.

Eyewitness of drug-laced drinks distributed / Apr. 2023 (VOICE MODIFIED)
They said the drink would help boost concentration and asked to write reviews after trying them.

The perpetrators intended to contact the students' parents and extort money by threatening to report their children for using methamphetamine, but were eventually caught by police.

Lee, who was on Interpol's Red Notice, was captured in China about 50 days after committing the crime and was brought back to Korea.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Prison term for drug-laced drinks
    • 입력 2025-04-09 16:00:45
    • 수정2025-04-09 16:01:13
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Supreme Court upheld a 23-year sentence for a key figure in a case where students were unknowingly given drinks spiked with drugs, supposedly to boost their focus. This shocking incident unfolded right in the middle of Seoul's Gangnam-gu district, an area known for private academies. The court emphasized the severity of the crime, especially the exploitation of minors for financial gain.

[REPORT]
Two people roaming the street with something in their hands approach passing students.

They are later seen offering them something.

It's a beverage containing milk mixed with methamphetamine.

A court has sentenced the culprit, a 20-something man surnamed Lee, to 23 years in jail for ordering the production and distribution of drug-laced beverages.

The first trial court sentenced him to 23 years in prison for committing a condemnable and sinister act of using minors to reap profits.

The second and third trial courts upheld the initial sentence for the same reasons.

In 2023, 13 students received drug-laced drinks in a private academy area in Gangnam, Seoul.

Six of them suffered from hallucinations after consuming the drinks.

Eyewitness of drug-laced drinks distributed / Apr. 2023 (VOICE MODIFIED)
They said the drink would help boost concentration and asked to write reviews after trying them.

The perpetrators intended to contact the students' parents and extort money by threatening to report their children for using methamphetamine, but were eventually caught by police.

Lee, who was on Interpol's Red Notice, was captured in China about 50 days after committing the crime and was brought back to Korea.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘중국엔 104%’ 상호 관세 발효…한국, 본격 협상 <br>나서

‘중국엔 104%’ 상호 관세 발효…한국, 본격 협상 나서
코스피 2,300선 붕괴…원·달러 환율 1,480원 돌파

코스피 2,300선 붕괴…원·달러 환율 1,480원 돌파
법원, ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 전 의원 보석 허가

법원, ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 전 의원 보석 허가
‘억대 금품수수’ 전준경 전 민주연 부원장 징역 2년 6개월

‘억대 금품수수’ 전준경 전 민주연 부원장 징역 2년 6개월
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.