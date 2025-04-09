[News Today] N. Korean soldiers cross over MDL

입력 2025-04-09 16:00:52 수정 2025-04-09 16:01:25 News Today





[LEAD]

About ten North Korean soldiers crossed into the DMZ's military demarcation line yesterday. The South Korean military fired warning shots, which led them to go back. Officials suggest they accidently crossed the border during work activities.



[REPORT]

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, some ten North Korean soldiers violated the military demarcation line in the eastern part of the Demilitarized Zone in Goseong, Gangwon-do Province.



Some of them were wearing combat uniform and others protective suits against mine explosion.



The South Korean military immediately issued warning broadcasts and fired warning shots and the soldiers returned to the North right away.



A South Korean military official said the intrusion appears to have happened when the soldiers tried to cut across a triangular shaped zone in the South Korean side.



The official noted this area is not a construction site and the troops likely crossed over the line during a pre-construction reconnaissance mission such as for mine detection.



It's the first time since last October that South Korea fired warning shots toward North Korean soldiers near the military demarcation line.



Since last month the North has been deploying up to hundreds of soldiers north of the MDL for construction work such as barbed wire fence reinforcement and building up barrier walls.



During this effort, mines have exploded leading to casualties, as witnessed by the South Korean side.



Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it is closely monitoring the North's moves and taking steps in accordance with operational procedures.