[News Today] Slow progress in wildfire recovery

입력 2025.04.09 (16:00) 수정 2025.04.09 (16:01)

[LEAD]
Almost ten days have passed since firefighters contained a major wildfire in the Yeongnam region. However, the situation in the devastated areas remains dire. Residents continue to sift through the ashes, searching for hope and assistance.

[REPORT]
A seaside town has turned to ashes in the aftermath of a devastating wildfire.

The smokey scent still fresh in the air, residents here are busy drying freshly picked seaweed.

The seaweed business, stalled by the fire, has resumed.

Kim Jung-soon / Yeongdeok-gun resident
What can we do but to return to normal life. We can't go into homes and there's this stench. But we have to return to norm. No one's gonna feed us.

This port area, which should be bustling with people amid the high season for crabs and halibut, is empty even during lunchtime.

There are no tourists and group reservations have been canceled. Locals here face a dent to revenue in addition to the fire damage.

Shin Eun-jae / Yeongdeok-gun resident
It would be greedy to ask for my home to be restored first. But the Blue Road hiking trail should be restored swiftly to invite back tourists.

Yeongdeok-gun County was the hardest hit in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province with 15-hundred homes lost and 10 people killed.

But recovery work is still in its early stage of damage assessment.

Many residents are nowhere close to removing their burnt homes and continue to stay at evacuation shelters.

Park Dong-soo / Yeongdeok-gun resident
Everything is so desolate. We can only look to the government for answers, but there's little progress.

People living in wildfire ravaged areas have lost all their possessions in an instant. There are growing calls for more attention and support to help them build back their lives.

