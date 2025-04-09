U.S. slaps 25% tariffs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As mentioned earlier, the United States has begun imposing country-specific reciprocal tariffs today.



The strategy is to impose tariffs first and then negotiate with the counterpart.



The U.S. has particularly identified South Korea and Japan as priority countries for negotiations among several nations.



This is reporter Kim Kyung-soo from Washington.



[Report]



Audi vehicles destined for export to the U.S. are being loaded onto a transport ship at a German port.



However, Audi has been stacking vehicles at the U.S. port instead of shipping them since Apr. 3, waiting for negotiations on the 25% auto tariff.



[Reinhard Hegewald/Representative of Emden Port, Germany: "We have high expectations regarding the European Union's policies and negotiation capabilities."]



The aftermath of the previously imposed item-specific tariffs has now become a reality, and the U.S. has also started imposing 'country-specific reciprocal tariffs' from today.



South Korea will be subject to a 25% reciprocal tariff.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Many countries have. They've ripped us off left and right. But now it's our turn to do the ripping."]



The White House stated that over 70 countries have requested negotiations, with South Korea and Japan identified as priorities.



It was also mentioned that defense costs could be part of the negotiation 'guidelines.'



[Karoline Leavitt/White House Press Secretary: "If that means discussions of foreign aid of our military presence in these countries how those troops are paid for come to the table. That could be part of the negotiation..."]



Using defense costs as leverage, the U.S. seems to aim to extract significant concessions from South Korea and Japan, which have large trade surpluses with the U.S., as a model for negotiations with other countries.



The U.S. has firmly stated that there will be no exemptions or waivers on tariffs in the short term.



This means that we will have to endure the storm of a 25% tariff for the time being while negotiating issues intertwined with the economy as well as security.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.



