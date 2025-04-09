News 9

Trump to push defense cost hike

[Anchor]

President Trump is expected to use tariffs as a weapon to push for demands such as an increase in defense costs.

Our economy and security are at stake.

Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has investigated the government's response measures.

[Report]

The government hastily concluded a defense cost-sharing agreement with the Biden administration last year, which will be applied for five years starting in 2026.

However, there were prevailing views that if President Trump were to take office, he would ignore the intergovernmental agreement and demand new negotiations, and that concern has become a reality.

Before taking office, President Trump claimed that South Korea is a "money machine" and insisted that defense costs should be raised by more than ten times to 10 billion dollars, which is about 14.7 trillion won.

However, the defense costs for the U.S. troops stationed in South Korea are clearly defined in terms of personnel costs, military construction costs, and logistical support costs, making a more than tenfold increase structurally difficult.

Ultimately, there is a high possibility that various security costs, such as the costs for the deployment of strategic assets of U.S. forces in South Korea or large-scale purchases of American weapons, will come to the table.

[Lee Joong-koo/Research Fellow, Korea Institute for Defense Analyses: "Strengthening deterrence and extended deterrence through the deployment of strategic assets is the core of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, so we need to be cautious in approaching it from a cost perspective and require calm discussions."]

First, the government is expected to keep its comments on defense cost-sharing to a minimum and prepare a so-called "package deal" that ties tariffs and economic issues together, leaving security costs as a negotiation card for the future.

In particular, the government plans to actively explain and persuade the U.S. about how much we have contributed to the South Korea-U.S. combined defense posture through increases in defense spending.

This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.

