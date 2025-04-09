News 9

China hits back with 84% tariffs

2025.04.09

[Anchor]

China is retaliating against the United States with punitive tariffs instead of negotiations.

It is a direct confrontation.

As the U.S. imposes an additional 84% tariff starting today, China has announced that it will also impose an 84% tariff starting tomorrow.

This is reporter Kim Min-jung from Beijing.

[Report]

China has pulled out the 'countermeasure card' instead of negotiations.

Starting tomorrow, it will impose an 84% tariff on U.S. products and restrict trade with some American companies.

Now, the additional tariff on Chinese products imported into the U.S. will be 104%, and the additional tariff on some U.S. products imported into China will be close to 100%.

This means that the prices of products from the opposing country could double in both the U.S. and China.

President Trump’s 'tariff bomb' against China is a pressure tactic to bring about a favorable negotiation for the U.S.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I think they'll make a deal at some point. China will, they want to make a deal."]

However, China has chosen 'counteraction' instead of negotiations for now.

President Xi Jinping has stated that 'we must build a community of shared destiny with neighboring countries.'

Since the U.S. does not have an absolute share in international trade, the idea is to unite with other countries to respond together.

[Lin Jian/Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: "We firmly oppose such bullying behavior by the U.S. and will never accept it."]

China's 'endurance' seems to be based on the calculation that the aftershocks, such as stock market declines and price increases, will hit the U.S. harder.

The seemingly submissive attitude towards U.S. pressure is also a political burden for President Xi Jinping.

Both the U.S. and China secretly desire negotiations, but amidst a battle of pride, it seems difficult for negotiations to proceed easily.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.

