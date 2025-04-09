Tariffs drive exchange rate soar

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The shock from U.S. tariffs continues without end.



Today (Apr. 9), as reciprocal tariffs took effect, the won-dollar exchange rate surged again.



It is now close to the 1,500 won mark, similar to the exchange rate during the financial crisis 16 years ago.



The KOSPI has also fallen below the 2,300 mark.



Reporter Choi In-young has the details.



[Report]



In the foreign exchange dealing room, as the weekly trading close approaches.



["10 offers at 90 won!"]



["10 offers at 4 won!"]



["60 sold at 2.4!"]



Even small movements of 1 or 2 won in the dollar value create urgency.



There were many buyers for dollars, but not enough sellers today.



1 dollar is now 1,484 won.



This is an increase of over 10 won compared to yesterday (Apr. 8).



Just before the emergency martial law, it was 1,402 won.



There were fluctuations afterward, but it eventually surpassed 1,480 won.



In the four months since the martial law, it has risen by over 80 won.



The dollar is now just below the 1,500 won mark.



[Seo Jeong-hoon/Chief Researcher at Hana Bank: "(What does the 1,500 won level mean?) I believe it has significant implications as it is seen as a psychological threshold that could indicate a potential foreign exchange crisis."]



When compared to the previous two currency crises, it is clear that we should be feeling a renewed sense of urgency.



The perceived exchange rate has already surpassed 1,500 won.



To exchange 1 dollar in the market, you need to pay more than 1,500 won.



[Oh Seung-jin/Gangseo-gu, Seoul: "The subscription fee for ChatGPT is 25 dollars a month. Since it is paid in dollars, I feel the impact of the rising exchange rate quite a bit."]



Stock prices have also fluctuated as much as the exchange rate.



The KOSPI has dropped nearly 2%, falling below 2,300.



It has decreased by over 200 points compared to a week ago.



The 'tariff shock' seems to have no end in sight.



The V-KOSPI index, which is a measure of fear in Korea, remains in the 'panic' zone.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!