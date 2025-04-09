Trump seeks defense cost talks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In fact, U.S. President Trump mentioned defense costs last night (Apr. 8) ahead of mutual tariff imposition.



During a call with Acting President Han Duck-soo, he expressed his intention to negotiate tariffs and defense costs together.



Acting President Han stated that he would negotiate without confrontation and that elevating the alliance is the solution.



Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the story.



[Report]



It has been 78 days since the launch of Trump's second term, and the first high-level call between South Korea and the U.S. has taken place.



The 28-minute call was the first step towards upcoming negotiations.



Acting President Han mentioned shipping industry and energy cooperation, areas in which the U.S. is interested, and expressed his willingness to negotiate.



He also stated that they would cooperate for the 'trade balance,' which is the starting point and goal of Trump's tariff policy.



President Trump initiated preemptive pressure by bringing up the issue of defense cost sharing, which South Korea had avoided mentioning until now.



He claimed that while South Korea started paying trillions of won during his first term, the Biden administration halted the negotiations, and suggested that "there is a great possibility for a wonderful agreement" indicating a willingness to renegotiate.



Regarding the form of negotiations, he used the term "one-stop shopping."



It seems to indicate a policy of negotiating multiple issues, such as defense costs and tariffs, as a 'package.'



Acting President Han responded to the U.S. moves by stating, "We will negotiate without confrontation," and that "elevating the alliance is a wise solution."



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/Yesterday/CNN Interview: "We will take a very cooperative position on this and we will promote dialogue. And we have a lot of experience with that kind of..."]



He mentioned that they are not considering a joint response from South Korea, China, and Japan.



Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Rubio is also mentioned as possibly visiting South Korea as early as next month.



The two countries are resuming high-level contacts that had been suspended after the emergency martial law, and are actively preparing for negotiations.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.



