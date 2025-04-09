News 9

Trump seeks defense cost talks

입력 2025.04.09 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In fact, U.S. President Trump mentioned defense costs last night (Apr. 8) ahead of mutual tariff imposition.

During a call with Acting President Han Duck-soo, he expressed his intention to negotiate tariffs and defense costs together.

Acting President Han stated that he would negotiate without confrontation and that elevating the alliance is the solution.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the story.

[Report]

It has been 78 days since the launch of Trump's second term, and the first high-level call between South Korea and the U.S. has taken place.

The 28-minute call was the first step towards upcoming negotiations.

Acting President Han mentioned shipping industry and energy cooperation, areas in which the U.S. is interested, and expressed his willingness to negotiate.

He also stated that they would cooperate for the 'trade balance,' which is the starting point and goal of Trump's tariff policy.

President Trump initiated preemptive pressure by bringing up the issue of defense cost sharing, which South Korea had avoided mentioning until now.

He claimed that while South Korea started paying trillions of won during his first term, the Biden administration halted the negotiations, and suggested that "there is a great possibility for a wonderful agreement" indicating a willingness to renegotiate.

Regarding the form of negotiations, he used the term "one-stop shopping."

It seems to indicate a policy of negotiating multiple issues, such as defense costs and tariffs, as a 'package.'

Acting President Han responded to the U.S. moves by stating, "We will negotiate without confrontation," and that "elevating the alliance is a wise solution."

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/Yesterday/CNN Interview: "We will take a very cooperative position on this and we will promote dialogue. And we have a lot of experience with that kind of..."]

He mentioned that they are not considering a joint response from South Korea, China, and Japan.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Rubio is also mentioned as possibly visiting South Korea as early as next month.

The two countries are resuming high-level contacts that had been suspended after the emergency martial law, and are actively preparing for negotiations.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump seeks defense cost talks
    • 입력 2025-04-09 23:44:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

In fact, U.S. President Trump mentioned defense costs last night (Apr. 8) ahead of mutual tariff imposition.

During a call with Acting President Han Duck-soo, he expressed his intention to negotiate tariffs and defense costs together.

Acting President Han stated that he would negotiate without confrontation and that elevating the alliance is the solution.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the story.

[Report]

It has been 78 days since the launch of Trump's second term, and the first high-level call between South Korea and the U.S. has taken place.

The 28-minute call was the first step towards upcoming negotiations.

Acting President Han mentioned shipping industry and energy cooperation, areas in which the U.S. is interested, and expressed his willingness to negotiate.

He also stated that they would cooperate for the 'trade balance,' which is the starting point and goal of Trump's tariff policy.

President Trump initiated preemptive pressure by bringing up the issue of defense cost sharing, which South Korea had avoided mentioning until now.

He claimed that while South Korea started paying trillions of won during his first term, the Biden administration halted the negotiations, and suggested that "there is a great possibility for a wonderful agreement" indicating a willingness to renegotiate.

Regarding the form of negotiations, he used the term "one-stop shopping."

It seems to indicate a policy of negotiating multiple issues, such as defense costs and tariffs, as a 'package.'

Acting President Han responded to the U.S. moves by stating, "We will negotiate without confrontation," and that "elevating the alliance is a wise solution."

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/Yesterday/CNN Interview: "We will take a very cooperative position on this and we will promote dialogue. And we have a lot of experience with that kind of..."]

He mentioned that they are not considering a joint response from South Korea, China, and Japan.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Rubio is also mentioned as possibly visiting South Korea as early as next month.

The two countries are resuming high-level contacts that had been suspended after the emergency martial law, and are actively preparing for negotiations.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.
신지혜
신지혜 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

환율 1,500 눈앞·코스피 2300↓…‘관세 충격’ <br>어디까지

환율 1,500 눈앞·코스피 2300↓…‘관세 충격’ 어디까지
트럼프 “관세·방위비 함께 협상”…한덕수 “동맹 강화가 해법”

트럼프 “관세·방위비 함께 협상”…한덕수 “동맹 강화가 해법”
중국, 미국 84% 관세에 84% ‘맞불 보복’…미중 ‘치킨게임’

중국, 미국 84% 관세에 84% ‘맞불 보복’…미중 ‘치킨게임’
법사위, ‘이완규 지명’ 현안질의…“내란 피의자” “정당한 권한”

법사위, ‘이완규 지명’ 현안질의…“내란 피의자” “정당한 권한”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.